Kunle Afod has shared a video of his visits to two veteran actors, Kola Oyewo and Peter Fatomilola

Oyewo is set to celebrate his 80th birthday, and he shared his battle with an enlarged prostate

Fans showered him with prayers and wished him well on his birthday, while also praying for Afod

Nollywood actor Kunle Afod has visited veteran actor Kola Oyewo ahead of his birthday.

Oyewo, a retired lecturer and actor, clocked 80 in March but postponed the celebration to April 18 due to the Lenten period.

Reactions as Kunle Afod visits Kola Oyewo ahead of his 80th birthday, veteran shares battle with enlarged prostate. Photo credit@kunleafod

Source: Instagram

During his visit, Afod had an interview with the veteran about his health challenges and acting career while he was still active.

Afod also called on his fans to raise funds for Oyewo so he can continue to cater to his health in old age.

Kola Oyewo shares battle with illness

Speaking about his health, the octogenarian said he is getting better after being diagnosed with an enlarged prostate.

According to him, he initially struggled with urine control when the condition began, and his movement was also restricted due to his heart condition.

He explained that he can still take on a few acting roles that do not require much movement.

The actor noted that when he was advised to seek treatment in Akure after his diagnosis, he returned home instead and continued treatment with his doctor.

Kola Oyewo shares more about his health

The retired lecturer also spoke about his academic journey and how he lectured for many years.

Kunle Afod raises funds for Kola Oyewo ahead of his birthday. Photo credit@kunleafod

Source: Instagram

According to him, he once shared the same class at the university with his son, Adeyemi, and later went on to complete his PhD in 2005.

He worked at Ekiti State University as an Associate Professor before retirement and also served at Redeemer’s University.

The veteran noted that it was his late wife who collected his GCE form, which helped him return to school and earn more degrees.

Kola Oyewo speaks on acting career

Oyewo also stated that he began acting with Oyin Adejobi at the age of nine.

He said people often assumed he was Oyin Adejobi’s biological son due to how young he was when he started working with him.

He later moved to Ori Olokun Cultural Theatre, where he was recruited by Olarotimi.

The veteran added that in his early days, they travelled from place to place performing stage plays.

Recall that Afod had visited several veterans in the past, including Elere Pianos, whom he gifted on his birthday, and also renovated his house.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Kunle Afod's video

Here are comments below:

@oladbam29 shared:

"You are more than blessed Afod. God will bless your going and coming . Amen"

@bimbola_x reacted:

"Awwwww It was Sir Kola Oyewo who conducted my interview for Redeemers University. He was so chill, and friendly."

@oshereatiolorinyorubanews commented:

"So beautiful of you kunleafod, you are really doing a great job."

@funkejenifaakindele shared:

"Thank you so much. God bless you. Check your DM."

@enioluwaofficial wrote:

"OMG! My Professor back in school. He taught me in Uni. I would honestly love to see him again. Prof. Kola Oyewo."

Kunle Afod marks his birthday

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actor Kunle Afod had been online after revealing the time he finished secondary school.

The actor clocked 50 years and decided to throw, but some people didn't believe he was as old as he claimed.

Fans reacted to the claims, as some said they have been watching him in many movies for over 20 years.

Source: Legit.ng