Ousmane Dembele scored a first-half hat-trick against Norway in the final group game of the World Cup

The Paris Saint-Germain forward helped France solidify their top position as the winner of Group I

His hat-trick may have a say in the 2026 Ballon d'Or as the current holder aims to retain the coveted award

Ousmane Dembele proved why he is the current holder of the Ballon d'Or with an impressive 32-minute hat-trick in the final group game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

France and Norway battled for the supremacy of Group I after both teams scored victories against Iraq and Senegal in their first two group games.

Ousmane Dembele scored a hat-trick for France against Norway. Photo by Richard Sellers.

Source: Getty Images

Dembele put Les Bleus in the commanding position early after scoring three goals in the first half against Norway, two of which were assisted by Kylian Mbappe.

The Paris Saint-Germain star's performance could have a big influence on the Ballon d'Or particularly if France goes on to win the World Cup.

Legit.ng looks at the updated Ballon d'Or rankings after Dembele’s hat-trick.

Updated Ballon d'Or rankings

Ousmane Dembele

Dembele, heading to the tournament, was the leading favourite after helping retain their French Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League trophies.

He started the World Cup slowly, but has grown into the competition. His hat-trick against Norway could prove decisive in the Ballon d'Or race.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane before the World Cup scored 62 goals in all competitions to win the Bundesliga title, Golden Boot and the European Golden Shoe. He has two goals at the World Cup leading Thomas Tuchel's side.

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe won the La Liga and UEFA Champions League Golden Boot, but had a trophyless season with Real Madrid before the World Cup. He has been one of the best players with four goals and two assists, making him a contender.

Michael Olise

Bayern Munich star Michael Olise was one of the favourites to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or after a brilliant season in Germany, during which he won the Bundesliga and reached the UEFA Champions League semi-final. He has been one of France’s best players at the World Cup.

Michael Olise has been one of France's best players at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by Richard Sellers.

Source: Getty Images

Lamine Yamal

Yamal helped Barcelona win La Liga title and got injured close to the end of the season. He made a cameo in Spain’s opening match, during which La Roja were held to a draw by debutant Cape Verde. He made his mark during Spain's 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

Source: Legit.ng