A young man has taken to his media page to share an unforgettable encounter with popular Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, several years ago

He mentioned in his post that he bumped into the movie actor and also spoke about some things that happened during the encounter, which he still remembers

After sharing details of his meeting with the late actor, he spoke about his death and what many people would continue to remember about the Nollywood actor

A man who bumped into Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo in 2015 recalls two unexpected things the actor did during their encounter.

The statement of the young man comes after the death and funeral event of the Nollywood actor, who was buried in his hometown on 18 June 2026, not long after his death.

Alexx Ekubo: Man shares what happened when he bumped into actor in 2015. Photo Source: Twitter/RepublicChosen/Denrele_Edun

Source: Twitter

Man recalls meeting Alexx Ekubo in 2015

Speaking about Alexx Ekubo, when he bumped into him 11 years ago, specifically in the year 2015, the young man @RepublicChosen said he cannot forget the encounter.

Speaking further, he mentioned the two things that happened after he unexpectedly met the actor.

The first was that the actor allowed him to take a shot, and secondly, he engaged in conversation with him as if they were actual friends.

He wrote:

"This is pathetic bro. Hearing his voice aches my heart and brings back memories of him. I can't forget bumping into him back in 2015, he calmly gave me time to take a shot and even related as if we were buddies."

Man recalls meeting Alexx Ekubo in 2015, shares 2 unforgettable moments. Photo Source: Instagram/Alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Man says Alexx Ekubo will be remembered

Referring to his burial, he explained that the Nollywood actor, despite being dead and buried, will forever be remembered by a lot of people.

He added:

"ALEXX will forever be remembered by all Fashion Enthusiasts, Actors/Actresses, Models, Business owners and all he ever stood for."

"Rest well ALEXX 🕊."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady got emotional after listening to the last voice note Alexx Ekubo sent to TV presenter Denrele Edun.

In the voice note, the late actor made kind statements and assured Denrele Edun of his support whenever he needed help. The audio, which was shared online after his burial, moved many people and sparked emotional reactions across social media.

In another story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady drew attention to a video from Alexx Ekubo’s burial showing the actor’s wife at the graveside.

She claimed she noticed that the woman was holding her stomach during the ceremony, suggesting she might be pregnant. Her observation quickly sparked reactions online as people shared mixed opinions about the video.

Alexx Ekubo’s old video resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man's post about Alexx Ekubo hours after his burial has generated reactions online.

The young man spoke about the burial of the late Nollywood actor and shared a video of the actor speaking. The message the late actor sent to people in the viral video made several people ask questions.

Source: Legit.ng