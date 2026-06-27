Another alleged relative of Alexx Ekubo has called out his stepmother, questioning the circumstances surrounding his death

The relative accused the late actor's stepmother of planning his burial without involving his biological mother and other family members

He also claimed the stepmother arranged her friend's daughter for Alexx as wife in a fresh family drama

Another series of bold allegations has trailed the circumstances of the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo as another relative speaks.

In a post via his Facebook page on Friday, June 26, Clinton Ekubo called out the actor's stepmother, claiming she cut off other family members, including his biological mother and sister, from his burial preparation.

Speaking about Alexx's remains, Clinton alleged he saw a blood clot in the actor's eye as he questioned if it was a symptom of cancer.

He claimed the actor's burial was rushed as though to hide a secret from family members.

"I think I was the only family member that saw his corpse and stood my ground to supervise what was going on? Her family members were everywhere as if it was their own. The burial arrangement was rushed as if there was something somebody is trying to cover for us. Nobody is explaining what really happened to our son. How come the blood clot on his eyes? Is blood clot part of the cancer? We also heard that Alex Ekubo was brought to the hospital dead. My uncle (father) knew nothing about all this.

His death announcement was a shock to me and was buried like that. My uncle is responding to his wife because, he is at his wife’s mercy forgetting that we own him and his son Alex.

Ekubo Okwareke was asked to put on white for a boy of 40 years. I’m not writing this to chase anything. Please take away properties from this," he said.

He alleged that other family members were unaware that the actor was married.

"His step mother arranged her best friend’s daughter for Alex, for a wife without Ekubo Okwaraeke family’s knowledge and the marriage was done just like that. We were shocked when we heard that Alex was married. I personally asked, what is going on?" he wrote.

Clinton also accused the actor's stepmother of cutting him off from his family members, including his biological mother and sister, Chioma.

"She channeled Alex Ekubo to her family, while there was nothing we do in Ekubo Okwaraeke family that he will attend or show internet. Alex lost interest in our family to the extent that he attends every single marriages done in her family. There was no intimacy between Alex and Chioma, his own biological sister from the same mother and became too close to his stepmother’s children which I don’t understand," he said.

According to Stanley, family members were unaware of Alexx's sickness or death until it was announced by his stepmother, as he demanded she explain what happened to the actor.

"Alex was sick, and nobody knew till death. He died. We, the family, don't know that our son was sick and dead till it was announced to the public by his stepmother. Alex rejected his biological mother while he was alive and doesn’t want anything to do with her. His biological mother is still alive," he said.

This came hours after Alexx's cousin, David Ekubo, publicly questioned the circumstances surrounding the actor's death and burial, saying the family still deserves answers.

His social media post is below:

How social media users reacted

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

do2dtun commented:

"Can you all get out. Once they can’t get a hold of something, they crash out. The boy is gone. Let him rest. Anyone can choose to marry however and whoever they choose. We are too entitled hence the institution is bother-line too many cooks spoil the soup. Make Una rest. The boy don go."

neemohkiddies said:

"If he has been parading his stepmom as his mom all along and y’all had no issue with it then don’t come on here to tell us anything. For him to love his stepmom that much, it therefore means she’s a good mother to him. Case closed!"

sugarestbeddings commented:

"This is one story I and many other sincerely and deeply do not wish to hear but we wish you people well, carry una matter enter inside abeg abeg."

i.am.beulah reacted:

"Seems like Alex left his properties for his wife, step mum and his sister. That’s the pain here I see."

Blogger makes fresh claim about Alexx Ekubo's family

Legit.ng previously reported that the controversy surrounding the death of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has taken another dramatic turn after popular Instagram blogger Cutie Juls made a bold allegation.

She claimed that individuals connected to the actor's family attempted to involve the platform in publishing damaging allegations against people close to the late movie star.

Her post stirred reactions from many netizens, including celebrities like Ini Edo and Bimbo Ademoye.

Source: Legit.ng