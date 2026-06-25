Late actor Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister Chioma broke her silence days after her brother’s burial

A throwback video showed the siblings dancing together at a family function as the woman poured her heart

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a relative of late Alexx alleged troubling details surrounding his death

Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister, Chioma, has broken her silence days after the late actor’s lavish burial ceremony.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor, who passed away on May 11 at the age of 40 after battling stage 4 kidney cancer, was laid to rest last week in his hometown in Abia state.

Alexx Ekubo’s sister breaks silence as burial controversy sparks reactions. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

However, a new statement released by a relative has shifted attention from the tributes to concerns about what allegedly happened behind the scenes.

In a statement shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, June 25, David Ekubo, who identified himself as a cousin of the late actor, claimed that members of the Ekubo family were not fully informed about important developments surrounding Alexx's passing.

According to him, some relatives remain troubled by what they described as unanswered questions.

“With grave pain, heaviness and sorrow, the family of Ikenna Alex Ekubo advises the public that the events leading up to his passing have been unclear,” the statement read.

David further alleged that the family was not immediately informed about Alexx's death when it occurred on May 11.

According to David, a family representative who officially received the actor's body from the mortuary, he was allegedly not allowed to view it.

He argued that this and other developments have contributed to growing concerns among relatives.

The statement also questioned certain decisions surrounding the funeral arrangements.

David claimed that some family members did not approve of aspects of the burial proceedings, particularly the decision to wear white during parts of the funeral.

According to him, the family viewed the colour choice as a celebration of life for someone who passed away at a relatively young age.

“The Ekubo family did not approve the wearing of white for what seemed to be a celebration of life for a 40-year-old Alex Ekubo whose life was suddenly cut short,” the statement alleged.

The statement also claimed that Alexx's biological mother and only sibling had yet to receive a formal explanation regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.

David described the actor's passing as "untimely" and questioned why more information had not been shared with immediate relatives.

As of the time of filing this report, no official response had been issued by Alexx Ekubo's management team or representatives regarding the allegations.

Following that, a viral throwback video on social media showed Chioma dancing with her late brother at a family function.

Alongside the clip, she poured out her heart in a moving caption she wrote:

“My brother, this wasn't the plan. How did you do this to me💔💔💔. Please come back to me😭😭😭.”

See her post below:

Netizens console Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister

Chioma Ekubo's words resonated deeply with fans who reached out to her in the comments.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

fabjewels_official said:

"It is well 🙏 we would forever love and honour the memory of our ikuku 🕊️."

janesocial_

"Rain fell today again and have genuinely been bothered how he’ll be cold down there. God this pain is too much."

winyilo said:

"Hope @omonioboli will feature you in one of her movies... so @alexxekubo legacy will not die ❤️❤️."

victoriainyama said:

"Chaiiiiiiiiii Nnem 😢😢🕊🕊"

global_favetrendscorner said:

"Rest well Ike bobo We that knew you from Screen We are not okay 🥺."

Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister mourns him online. Cedit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo's wife pens tribute to late actor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's wife, Anwuli, penned a touching tribute in his funeral programme pamphlet.

The grieving widow noted that her husband stood by her during the painful period of her mother's death.

Anwuli also shared that the late actor often expressed his love through handwritten notes left around their home and described their marriage as a journey rooted in shared faith.

Source: Legit.ng