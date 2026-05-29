The usual joy of Children's Day was replaced with heavy sorrow this year after innocent pupils and teachers were brutally abducted by terrorists in Oyo State

Instead of sharing happy festive wishes, top entertainers like Falz, Patience Ozokwo, and Femi Branch used their platforms to drag the government and demand urgent rescue operations

From questioning the military to expressing severe heartbreak over viral torture videos, Legit.ng compiled 10 Nigerian celebrities who penned sorrowful messages to mark the day

This year's Children’s Day was marked by heavy sorrow across Nigeria instead of the usual joyous celebrations.

The brutal abduction of over pupils and teachers from communities in Oyo State cast a dark shadow over the nation.

Several heartbreaking videos of the victims being tortured and a teacher being killed surfaced online, throwing parents and citizens into despair.

Patience Ozokwo, Falz, 8 other celebrities mark Children’s Day with unhappy messages over the Oyo terrorist attack. Photo: patienceozokwo/falzthebahdguy

Source: Instagram

Instead of sending out regular festive wishes, top Nigerian entertainers used their massive platforms to demand urgent action.

From emotional videos calling out the government to sorrowful messages of solidarity, celebrities refused to stay silent.

Here is a quick look at 10 Nigerian celebrities who penned heartbreaking messages to mark a miserable Children’s Day over the horrific Oyo abductions.

1. Patience Ozokwo questions the nation's silence

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo expressed profound grief over the tragic situation.

Taking to her Instagram page, she questioned how the nation could celebrate while innocent children were missing.

The respected actress said she wondered how children became prime targets for terrorists and why society remains quiet.

She emphasised that the narrative will never change if citizens refuse to speak up, sending her heartfelt thoughts to the devastated parents.

“How sad this children’s day is, not only for the parents of these abducted children and teachers but for all of us as a nation

What can we do to change the narrative?

How can they be brought back home safely?

How are children being targeted, and we are silent?

How will change happen if we remain silent?”

2. Rapper Falz calls out the government in fiery video

Popular rapper and actor Folarin Falana, better known as Falz The Bahd Guy, released a highly emotional video condemning the horrific abduction. He noted that nursery and primary school children were subjected to heavy torture on camera.

The rapper criticised the government for dragging their feet and prioritising political campaigns over human lives.

Reminding citizens that kidnappers are growing richer from ransom payments, Falz insisted that keeping quiet is not the answer while Nigerians battle for survival.

"Miserable children’s day. Over 40 still missing in Oyo. Kidnappers getting richer by the day - because our government allow children to be tortured and then reward the criminals with handsome ransom payments. Citizens carrying on like we are not already in a battle for our lives."

3. Biola Bayo begs President Tinubu for help

Nollywood actress Biola Bayo could not hide her frustration over the prolonged captivity of the victims. She questioned if the abducted children are still the leaders of tomorrow when their safety cannot be guaranteed.

Biola directed a passionate plea to President Bola Tinubu, begging him to intervene and bring the teachers and students home.

Mourning the fact that leaders are focused on elections while families cry helplessly, she reiterated her strong belief in a better Nigeria.

"ARE THESE CHILDREN STILL THE LEADERS OF TOMORROW?😭😭😭😭 we just can’t continue to pretend that all is well when nothing is actually well. It's children's day, some families are mourning while some are crying and helpless 😢 our leaders are busy concentrating on election. As a people, are we clueless or cruel? It's been almost 2 weeks without the Orire teachers and students 💔💔💔 @officialasiwajubat there must be something you can do sir. We sincerely cry for help 🙏🙏🙏please hear our plead and bring back our people. I love Nigeria and I believe in this great nation."

4. Lateef Adedimeji challenges the authorities

Actor Lateef Adedimeji penned a thought-provoking message reminding everyone of the harsh reality faced by the victims' families.

Speaking from the perspective of a father, he noted that many parents spent the day in severe pain.

Lateef boldly challenged the authorities, asking if the current insecurity was what they promised Nigerians. He urged the government to show humanity and take immediate, honourable steps to rescue the innocent kids from the kidnappers' den.

"Before you sleep tonight, remember many families celebrated children’s day in pains, because their children are held up by kidnappers in places no one knows. This is our reality. As a father, I know what this means. I’m asking our authorities, is this what you promised us? Are you able to celebrate children’s day with some of the children in pains? I’m just asking ni o. You know what to do. Do it and get the kids back home. It’s the only honorable thing to do. Prove you have humanity in you. Do it. Do it now!"

5. Ruth Kadiri points out the loss of safety

Actress Ruth Kadiri expressed heavy heartbreak over how unsafe the country has become. She pointed out the sad irony of people being told to stay and build the nation when their homes are no longer secure.

Ruth described the mass abduction right before people's eyes as every mother's worst nightmare.

Recalling past victims, she warned those who feel safe that no one is immune to the terror, insisting that a better Nigeria is all citizens seek.

"There was once a country were people lived freely… now fear resides with us. Uncertainty lives amongst us. Stay and build your country they say. Stay where? Home is nolonger safe. Home is no longer home. Our children are kidnapped right before our eyes. Every mother’s nightmare is here. You might say it cannot be me. Lol those mothers, teachers, students children. Nysc corpers thought so too. A better Nigeria is what we seek… 😢"

Femi Branch, Ruth Kadiri, Lateef Adedimeji, 7 other stars mark Children’s Day with heartbreaking messages after Oyo school tragedy. Photo: adedimejilateef/chief_femibranchruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

6. Eniola Badmus stands in firm solidarity

Actress Eniola Badmus stood in strong solidarity with the 46 abducted pupils and teachers from Ahoro-Esinele.

She noted that Children's Day is meant for safety and joy, not for children being stolen directly from their classrooms.

Sending her thoughts to the traumatised families, Eniola Badmus prayed to Almighty Allah for the safe and healthy return of the victims, showing her support during the agonising wait.

"It’s Children’s Day. They should be safe, not stolen from their classrooms. We stand in solidarity with the 46 abducted pupils and teachers from Ahoro-Esinele community in Oyo State. Our hearts are with the children, their families, and teachers. May Almighty Allah bring them back to us safe and in good health insha Allah"

7. Femi Branch questions the Nigerian Army

Veteran actor Femi Branch dropped a fiery Instagram video questioning how anyone could wish others a happy Children's Day.

Speaking as a parent, he expressed horror over the viral videos showing the severe torture of the kids.

Femi Branch challenged the Nigerian Army, wondering if local terrorists are now more powerful than the elite forces that once fought in ECOMOG.

He made a desperate plea to both President Tinubu and Governor Seyi Makinde to rescue the children.

"Is the Nigerian army so helpless? Are they really so helpless? Is our government really helpless? Are these terrorists more powerful than our security agencies? Is it really so hard to penetrate that forest? Our army goes to fight for other countries. Have you forgotten ECOMOG? Nigerian army is an elite force. So is it local terrorists that have now overcome the Nigerian army? Children in the forest right now, taken.

Happy Children's Day? Really? There's nothing happy about this year's Children's Day.

Please, our government, Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Governor, Seyi Makinde. Please"

8. Mercy Eke prays for the victims

Reality TV star Mercy Eke sent an emotional message to the innocent children who should have been at home playing and living freely.

She noted that no child deserves to endure such agonising pain or live in captivity.

Mercy reminded the government and security agencies of their core duty to protect the younger generation, praying fervently for the safe return of the kids to their families.

"Children’s Day; but are the children even SAFE or HAPPY? 💔 To the 51 innocent children who should be at home playing, laughing, and living freely, our hearts are with you. You shouldn’t be living in fear or captivity💔 No child should ever have to endure or suffer this pain. The government and security agencies have a duty to these kids and we pray for their safe return to their families. Please bring back our kids home safely 🙏🏼"

9. Kehinde Bankole demands a lasting solution

Actress Kehinde Bankole reflected on the painful cycle of mass kidnappings in Nigeria.

Recalling the infamous Chibok girls incident, she lamented that the country is back to experiencing Children’s Day without children being safe.

Kehinde declared that citizens will not stay quiet, demanding that the government fulfil its primary duty to the people.

She insisted that finding a lasting solution to the severe insecurity must become the nation's biggest and most urgent agenda.

"We will keep asking, we will not be quiet. The Nigerian Government has a duty to its people. We cannot say happy childrens day if all children are not safe and protected. A lasting solution to insecurity must be the biggest agenda the Nigerian nation should pursue, but…"

10. Sotayo Gaga warns Nigerians to be careful

Nollywood star Sotayo Gaga admitted she could not bring herself to wish anyone a happy Children’s Day.

Noting that the pain faced by the abducted kids is severely traumatising, the actress questioned if the masses' voices are loud enough for the president to hear.

Sotayo warned her followers to be extremely careful of their surroundings and movements, emphasising that the brutal reality of kidnapping can happen to anyone in the country.

“I can’t even say happy children’s day! Just because there’s honestly nothing to be happy about. The pains these abducted kids are facing are traumatising, but is our voice even loud enough for the president to hear? It’s clear that the government is shattered. May God help every abducted soul to stay strong and make it out alive.

The questions I often ask myself are plenty. Please, let’s be careful of our surroundings where we go and what we do. This can obviously happen to anyone. You people who travelled to your hometown for Sallah, despite all this brouhaha, please be careful”.

Abducted Oyo principal pleads again from captivity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a new video showed Mrs Alamu, the abducted principal from the Oyo school attack, pleading with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Seyi Makinde to rescue her, the children and teachers kidnapped on May 15, 2026.

She explained that they had been left in the bush under rain and sun, begging for peaceful dialogue instead of force, as the kidnappers were growing impatient.

Hours later, another video emerged where she revealed that the use of force by the military on May 26 had worsened their situation, with the captors now picking another person to be killed just as they had earlier executed teacher Michael Oyedokun.

Source: Legit.ng