President Bola Tinubu's seven appointees resigned to contest for the APC governorship tickets in their states ahead of the 2027 general elections

Five of the appointees, including two ministers, lost their bid to win the party's ticket, while one of them emerged victorious, and the last one who dumped the APC settled for the NDC senatorial ticket

Two of the appointees contested for the Oyo State APC governorship ticket, two contested in Adamawa, while Gombe, Bauchi, and Kano have one contestant each

No less than six President Bola Tinubu's cabinet appointees resigned to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries, which made headlines as they became the battle for supremacy across the states of the federation.

Among the appointees are two ministers, who lost to their opponents during the exercise, and it was not certain if they would be recalled into the cabinet, as other persons have taken over their positions.

President Bola Tinubu's appointees who contested the APC governorship tickets in their states Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

At the same time, one of the six appointees did not resign to contest under the APC, but dumped the ruling party with the intention of achieving his governorship ambition under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Below is the list of those who have resigned to contest for the primary:

Yusuf Tuggar

Tuggar was the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, but resigned to contest for the APC governorship ticket in Bauchi. There were hopes and expectations that he was going to win the ticket, but he eventually lost to Mohammed Abubakar.

President Tinubu has subsequently elevated the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Yusuf Tuggar resigns from President Bola Tinubu's cabinet Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Adebayo Adelabu

The former Minister of Power also resigned from his position to contest the APC governorship ticket in Oyo State, a race he lost to Sharafadeen Alli, a sitting senator.

Like in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Tinubu has appointed Joseph Tegbe, a fiscal and economic reform expert, to succeed Adelamu as the Minister of Power.

Adebayo Adelabu resigns from President Bola Tinubu's administration Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Rauf Olaniyan

Olaniyan was appointed as the chairman of the governing council of the Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo State, but resigned to contest the Oyo State governorship ticket.

Like Adelabu, Olaniyan also lost the ticket to Sharafadeen Alli, but President Tinubu had yet to announce his replacement. It is not yet clear if the president will recall him.

Saidu Alkali

Alkali, who was serving as the Minister of Transportation under Tinubu's government, also resigned to join the governorship race in Gombe.

However, President Tinubu is yet to appoint Alkali's replacement, even though he lost the APC governorship ticket to Jamilu Gwamna.

Abdulrazak Namdas

President Tinubu appointed Namdas as a member of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board to represent the North East, but he resigned to contest the APC governorship ticket in Adamawa.

However, Namdas, a former member of the House of Representatives, lost the APC Adamawa governorship ticket to Ahmed Galadima. His position was yet to be filled by another person.

Abdulrazak Namdas loses APC governorship ticket in Adamawa Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

Ahmed Galadima

Galadima was appointed as the executive secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) by President Tinubu but resigned to contest the APC governorship ticket in Adamawa State.

He defeated Namdas with a total of 414,444 votes, as reported by The Cable. He became the only appointee of President Tinubu who resigned and won the APC governorship ticket.

Nasiru Gawuna

He was appointed as the chairman of the Governing Board of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) by President Tinubu but resigned to contest the Kano governorship under the NDC. He could not secure the NDC governorship ticket.

However, he has settled for a senatorial seat as Rabiu Kwankwaso, the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and the NDC in Kano, declared on Friday, May 29. According to Kwankwaso, Gawuna will contest the Kano Central senatorial ticket under the NDC in the 2027 elections.

Nasiru Gawuna resigns from the APC, President Bola Tinubu's government and joins the NDC Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Yusuf Tuggar resigns as Foreign Affairs minister

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, resigned from the administration in pursuit of his governorship ambition in Bauchi.

The minister announced his resignation from Tinubu's administration on Monday, March 30, and reports said he will be contesting under the APC.

Tuggar's resignation generated mixed reactions from Nigerians, as it came days after President Tinubu's directive.

Source: Legit.ng