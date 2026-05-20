Toyin Abraham emotionally reacted after reports revealed that 46 people, including a toddler, were abducted in Oyo State

The actress questioned what measures the Oyo State government was putting in place to stop similar attacks from happening again

Nigerians online praised the movie star for speaking up after a disturbing video allegedly showed the killing of a school teacher during the attack

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has publicly reacted to the heartbreaking security situation in Oyo State following reports that dozens of people were abducted by armed bandits in Oriire Local Government Area.

The actress, who is known for her strong connection to Oyo State through family, shared an emotional message on social media on Tuesday, May 20, 2026.

According to reports, the attack reportedly happened on Friday, May 15, when heavily armed bandits riding motorcycles invaded schools in the Oriire area near Ogbomoso.

Toyin Abraham expresses pain over the growing insecurity in Oyo State and other parts of Nigeria. Photos: Toyin Abraham/Seyi Makinde.

Source: Instagram

The disturbing development reportedly became more emotional after a viral video allegedly showed the moment one of the abducted teachers, identified as Mr Oyedokun, was killed by the kidnappers.

Reports also disclosed that a two-year-old child was among the 46 people abducted during the incident.

Reacting through her Instagram page, Toyin Abraham expressed pain over the growing insecurity in Oyo State and other parts of Nigeria.

The actress stated that the tragedy felt personal to her because of her close ties to the state.

In her emotional statement, she sympathised with grieving families and parents whose children were reportedly taken away by the abductors.

“My heart is deeply heavy over the painful killings and abductions happening in Oyo State and across different parts of Nigeria,” she wrote.

Toyin further lamented that no Nigerian deserves to live in fear, especially innocent children who should feel safe attending school.

She also appealed to Nigerians not to normalise violence and bloodshed.

While commending security agencies and the Oyo State government for ongoing efforts, Toyin Abraham also questioned what long-term strategies were being implemented to prevent another tragedy.

The actress specifically called on Seyi Makinde to strengthen security measures across vulnerable communities.

“And please, what is the state government doing to prevent future occurrence?” she asked.

Read her statement here:

Reactions trail Toyin Abraham's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@plastyca10 stated:

"@toyin_abraham1 So you wouldn’t have spoken about it if you weren’t related to Oyo? This dark cloud will affect all of us if nothing is done about it. Forget personality or financial status, no one will be spared if we keep silent."

@Olaideomojola shared:

"It's HIgh time we call on Yoruba Obas and Gani Adams as Are Ona Kankanfo Yoruba to come and perform their duty now, they can't continue playing games with human lives"

@OyinAtiBode said:

"E no go better for those who invited Gumi to Ọyọ. May Ògún destroy dat arab religion of terrorists practiced by fools in Africa! Time to unleash calamity on those fulani terrorists and chase them all away from our land"

Toyin Abraham questions what measures the Oyo State government was putting in place to stop similar attacks from happening again. Photo: Toyin Abraham.

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham speaks on her aura

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham spoke about the natural connection she shares with people, especially children.

The actress shared new pictures from a movie location while reflecting on her personality and presence.

She described herself as a radiant light, adding that her energy attracts people around her and makes them feel safe.

Source: Legit.ng