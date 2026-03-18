Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala has reacted to CAF's ruling on the 2025 AFCON final in Morocco last January

The Confederation of African Football stripped the Teranga Lions of Senegal of the continental title

The African football governing body awarded a walkover victory to the Atlas Lions of Morocco after an appeal against the initial ruling

Former Chairman of Ilorin West Football Council, Yahaya Yaradua spoke with Legit.ng on the CAF's ruling

Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala has reacted to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ruling on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final held in Rabat, Morocco, between December 21, 2025 and January 18, 2026.

CAF withdrew the title from the Teranga Lions and awarded a walkover victory to Atlas Lions, declaring the North African champions after two months.

Morocco is the new 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner. Photo by: FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

In a statement released by CAF appeal, the board decided that in application of Article 84 of the Regulations of the AFCON, Senegal is declared to have forfeited the final match, with the result of the Match being recorded as 3-0 in favour of the Federation Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF).

It further stated that the appeal lodged by the Federation Royale Marocaine de Football is declared admissible in form and the appeal is upheld.

Oshoala criticises CAF, Morocco

Four-time African Women’s Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, has insisted that the ArseSenegal national team remain the rightful winners of the 2025 AFCON.

In a viral post on X, the Super Falcons star suggested that Morocco are only recognised as champions by the CAF. The former Arsenal player wrote:

"In CAF book , not in OUR book !!!"

Oshoala was also part of the Nigeria women's national team squad that won the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco last July.

The African giants staged a remarkable comeback from two goals down to defeat the Atlas Lionesses 3-2 in the final, securing their 10th continental title.

Morocco had taken the lead through Ghizlane Chebbak and Sanaa Mssoudy, but goals from Esther Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi, and Jennifer Echegini completed the stunning remontada. per Waking the Reds.

CAF strips the Teranga Lions of Segenal of the AFCON 2025 title after Morocco's appeal. Photo by: Samah Zidan/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

CAF is right - Yaradua

The former chairman of Ilorin West Football Council, Yahaya Yaradua explained that the Senegalese team failed to adhere to the African Cup of Nations guidelines.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Yaradua said returning to the field was only a formality on the path of the Teranga Lions.

He said:

"It was very clear that CAF wanted the host country to win the Cup, but football rules are simple, walking off the pitch means forfeiting points. Senegal's players and coach left the field for the locker room, then returned.

"First, the entire team left the field, which caused them to lose the match. Returning to play was just a formality because the referee had ended the match after they left, even though the referee would still be on the field until the official time was over.

"The match can continue, but then it just becomes a formality for the crowd to enjoy their time."

The former chairman of Kwara State Teqball Association urged stakeholders to always update themselves with amended rules and regulations of competitions. He said:

"CAF's review shows their commitment to maintaining football integrity. Senegal's mistake was avoidable if their team officials, players, governing bodies, and government had known the rules.

"What is happening to Senegal should serve as a reminder to administrators, players, sports journalists, coaches, and officials to understand the laws."

Morocco reacts to CAF's ruling

Legit.ng previously reported that the Moroccan FA reacted to the latest CAF ruling which awards the Atlas Lions the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

Morocco acknowledged the judgement, but refused to comment on the broader implications until it had sat with its governing body before announcing a decision.

Source: Legit.ng