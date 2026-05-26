Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor has appeared in Nike’s latest Super Eagles campaign

The actress featured alongside football stars Samuel Chukwueze, Tolu Arokodare, and Austin Jay Jay Okocha

The collaboration with creative designer Olaolu Slawn has already caught the attention of fans online

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor has appeared in Nike’s latest exclusive Super Eagles sportswear campaign.

The beloved actress, fondly called Mama G by fans, was unveiled as part of the fresh collaboration between Nike and Nigerian creative designer Olaolu Slawn.

The campaign also featured Super Eagles stars Samuel Chukwueze and Tolu Arokodare, alongside former captain Austin Jay Jay Okocha.

Patience Ozokwor appears in Nike’s latest exclusive Super Eagles campaign. Photo: Patience Ozokwor

Source: Instagram

The actress appeared in a series of stylish photos rocking the newly branded Nike/Super Eagles collection.

Announcing the release on its sportswear Instagram page, Nike wrote:

“GO SLAWN OR GO HOME. NIKE ’26 COLLAB KITS. EARLY ACCESS AVAILABLE AT @OLAOLUSLAWN. COMING TO SNKRS AND SELECT RETAILERS THIS SUMMER.”

The collection blends football culture with creative streetwear elements, adding a bold new spin to the Super Eagles identity.

Patience Ozokowor reacts to fan

Meanwhile, Patience Ozokwo recently reacted to fans’ movement to crown Blessing Onwukwe as the next Nollywood villain queen.

This comes amid Onwukwe’s recent recognition following her standout role in Uche Montana’s latest YouTube movie, Monica.

The fast-rising star has received a series of accolades for how she portrayed Mama Monica, with a unique blend of mischief, authority, and cunning.

The buzz intensified when a social media blog shared a meme of Ozokwo symbolically crowning Onwukwe. From breaking news to viral moments. In response, the veteran actress reposted the meme on her Instagram page with the caption: "True or False? Happy for @blessingonwukwe. Let’s all win together."

See more pictures here:

Reactions trail Patience Ozokwor's Nike feature

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@joey_lit stated:

"MAN GOT PATIENCE OZORKWOR AND JJ OKOCHA IN ONE SLIDE 🇳🇬"

@ButterBibi stated:

"I’m very happy for this woman Patience Ozokwo. I’m glad she got her recognition when she’s still very much active and alive."

@Alexusdeyforyou shared:

"Happy for Mama G, I hope she collect better money"

@Sophia729231502 stated

"The cultural fusion we didn't know we needed! Patience Ozokwo, the Super Eagles stars, and Slawn coming together for this Nike collection is absolute top-tier branding. Naija creativity is strictly undefeated!"

@FamousPlutoFc noted:

"When we call legends her name should be included because she has mad us cry, laugh, and even on our pants cause of fear but her favorite role the wicked person keep winning MOM"

Patience Ozokwo bags honorary award

Legit.ng also reported that Patience Ozokwo expressed joy after being awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Theatre and Media Arts.

Patience Ozokwor was awarded alongside her male colleagues, Adebayo Salami and Jide Kosoko, for their great contributions to the Nigerian entertainment sector.

Dignitaries, celebrities, relatives, and friends attended the ceremony at the University of Lagos' Aderinokun Lecture Theatre in Akoka.

Source: Legit.ng