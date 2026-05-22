The widow of the slain Oyo teacher has made a heartbreaking public appeal to the Nigerian government and security agencies over the remains of her husband

The grieving widow released an emotional video 7 days after armed men attacked schools in Oyo state and kidnapped her husband, alongside other teachers and students

The distressing plea from the slain teacher's wife has sparked outrage among concerned Nigerians on social media

The widow of Mr Michael Oyedokun, the teacher killed during the recent Oyo school kidnapping, has made a heartfelt appeal to the government and security agencies to help recover her husband’s remains.

Her plea comes a week after armed men stormed schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on May 15, abducting teachers, students, and a principal.

Mary Oyedokun begs government to recover husband’s remains after terrorists kill teacher in Oyo school attack. Photo: temilola

Source: Instagram

Mrs Mary Oyedokun spoke in a video released online on Friday, May 22, 2026, saying the family wants the chance to give the late Mathematics teacher a proper burial after the tragic incident.

She appealed to the federal government of Nigeria, the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, and all security agencies, stating that she want her her husband to have a graveyard for the sake of the future.

The attack, which happened last Friday morning, left the community in shock as authorities later confirmed that 46 people were taken, including seven teachers and 39 students, one of them just two years old.

Hours after the abduction, disturbing videos emerged from the kidnappers’ hideout. One clip showed Mr Oyedokun being brutally executed, while another displayed the abducted principal and a teacher begging for urgent government intervention to save their lives.

Widow of teacher killed in Oyo school attack asks authorities to help recover husband’s body for burial Photo: temilola

Source: Instagram

The tragedy drew reactions from Governor Seyi Makinde, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and several celebrities, including Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, and Opeyemi Aiyeola, alongside many Nigerians who expressed outrage and sorrow.

Days later, the family of the slain teacher released a statement expressing deep grief and urging Nigerians to stop sharing the graphic video of his execution, as it continues to traumatise his loved ones.

Mrs Oyedokun’s latest appeal has stirred emotions across social media, with many sympathising with her call for justice and closure.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of slain Oyo teacher's widow

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Nigerians expressed deep sorrow and anger over the widow's heartbreaking appeal.

@rachael_kunbi_lawson said:

"How can she ever recover from this 💔😭"

@mercyffrancis commented:

"A woman is begging for the body of her husband to be buried!!!! This is beyond heartbreaking!!!!!!!!!"

@ebychytoo wrote:

"He begged for his life and now family members are begging for his remains.😡 What a country!"

@krisowhes_closet reacted:

"Kai this is heartbreaking 💔 may his killers never know peace in their lives 😢"

@attitude_bae said:

"God will punish every kidnapper and their generations. I can't stop crying for this woman.. Ooh God save your people"

@knorphy commented:

"The fact that she still needs to beg for this request, IS A BIG SHAME 😢"

DHQ speaks on Oyo attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Defence Headquarters clarified reports surrounding comments made about terrorist activities in the South West.

The military said it never attempted to downplay the seriousness of the attacks or undermine any elected government official while explaining the security situation.

The Defence Headquarters also confirmed that the recent Oyo school abduction was carried out by terrorists linked to the JAS Group, which it said had moved into parts of the South West after being displaced from other regions during military operations.

Source: Legit.ng