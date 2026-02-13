Biola Bayo marked the first anniversary of her mother's transition with a heart-wrenching admission that the reality of being motherless

Nollywood actress Biola Bayo has poured out her heart online as she marked the first anniversary of her mother’s death.

The actress took to Instagram to share a photo of her late mum, accompanied by an emotional reflection on the challenges she has faced over the past year.

In the touching post, Biola Bayo admitted that the reality of losing her mother still feels unbelievable.

Biola Bayo marked the first anniversary of her mother's transition.

She described the past year as one filled with emotional battles, revealing that she is now navigating life both as an orphan and a single mother.

“I can’t believe I’ve been motherless for a whole year. It is well!” she wrote.

The actress explained that many people do not fully understand her personal struggles and sometimes criticise her for not being able to meet their expectations or help them.

Addressing those who judge her, Biola Bayo appealed for empathy and understanding.

She noted that her current situation was not something she planned for, but rather what life handed to her, and she has chosen to carry her burden with grace and faith.

“Before you insult me or hate me for not being able to help, remember I’m an orphan and a single mom too,” she said.

According to the actress, she continues to lean on her faith, believing that God will never abandon her despite the difficulties she faces.

The mother of one expressed strong confidence in God’s presence in her life, insisting that she will never be left stranded.

She said her faith has been her biggest source of strength since losing her mother, adding that she is certain divine comfort will always find her.

“As long as God lives, I can never be stranded,” she wrote, while praying for her mother’s soul to continue resting in peace.

Reactions trail Biola Bayo's post

@jm.superbwears stated:

"You are not alone because God is with you.. and if God is with you,who can be against you?"

@olurantiafolabi shared:

"God will continue to comfort you and he will also strengthen you to comfort those that need it as well from the comfort which you have received.It is well with you.God bless you for all you do."

@b_ayomide1 commented:

"She raised a strong woman. Her legacy lives through you. May her gentle soul keep resting in peace. I love you so much, my mummy Dr B"

Biola Bayo sends a strong message to those who judge her for not meeting every financial request.

