Abducted Oyo school principal, Mrs Alamu, and one of the teachers appeared in very emotional videos from captivity, pleading with the government for urgent rescue

The principal warned that a military rescue attempt on May 26 had worsened their situation and led to another captive being picked for execution

Mrs Alamu revealed that the schoolchildren and teachers are currently suffering under the sun and rain as their captors grow impatient

A new video has surfaced online showing Mrs Alamu, the principal abducted in the recent Oyo school attack, pleading desperately for help from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

She was kidnapped along with 39 school children and 6 teachers on May 15, 2026, and her words from captivity have drawn deep concern as she explained the worsening situation in the forest where they are being held.

Abducted Oyo school principal Mrs Alamu pleads with NUT, ANCOPPS to help negotiate their release, saying the hostages are living under the sun and rain. Photo: officialasiwajubat/temilola/seyimakinde

Source: Instagram

In the first recording, Mrs Alamu narrated how they were taken from their school nearly two weeks ago and have since been left in harsh conditions.

She appealed to the government, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), and the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPPS) to intervene peacefully, stressing that force would only worsen their plight.

The abducted Oyo school principal described how both children and adults are suffering under the sun, rain and cold, and warned that the captors are becoming increasingly impatient.

In her words:

“Good morning. Today is the 27th of May, 2026. About 13 days ago, we have been picked from work, and still now we are still in the bush, and we are begging you, President Tinubu, Governor Seyi Makinde, and every other well meaning in Nigeria to please help us. I’m calling on NUT and ANCOPPS to help us, to talk to them. You don’t need force. All they have to do is to negotiate with them and release us. We are in the cold, we are under the sun, we are under the rain, the children and the adults as well. Please, we are begging you, we are begging you, don’t let them waste our lives. They are getting impatient and frustrated. Please help us, we are begging you in the name of God. Please help us. Please, please help us. Please, please help us. Don’t just leave us here. Don’t forget us in the bush. Please answer them on time. Please, this does not call for force at all. Please just negotiate with them and dialogue with them.”

Hours later, another video of the same woman, Mrs Alamu, was released online by the kidnappers, again showing her speaking with tears from captivity.

This time, she revealed that the use of force by security operatives on May 26 had worsened their situation.

She explained that the captors had now picked another person to be killed, just as they had earlier executed a teacher, Mr Michael Oyedokun, and begged the authorities to stop using force, but instead embrace dialogue.

“Please, I am here again to beg the government, President Tinubu and the governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, to please help us and dialogue with these people. They should not use force. The force that they used yesterday has cost us so much. It has added to our problems. In fact, some one of us has been picked that they are going to kill him. Because government tried to help us by force. We want you to call them and dialogue with them so that our lives will be saved.”

The repeated appeals from Mrs Alamu showed the growing tension and fear among the abducted teachers and children, as the kidnappers continue to threaten their lives while demanding negotiation.

Watch the emotional video below:

Hours ago, a video of a teacher who is also a nursing mother was released, in which she carried her baby with her, begging the government for help, not to let their lives be taken.

Abducted principal, teacher appeal to President Tinubu and Seyi Makinde for urgent dialogue after fresh fears emerge in captivity video. Photo:temilola

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Jegede blasts Tinubu's supporters over insecurity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede criticised supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government following the terrorist attack in Oyo state.

Yvonne Jegede expressed frustration over the rising insecurity in the country and accused supporters of the government of contributing to the worsening crisis.

The actress also stated that kidnapping had now become one of the biggest fears facing ordinary Nigerians across the country.

Source: Legit.ng