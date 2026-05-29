The family of billionaire Okoya recently became a topic of discussion online

This was after a video captured a tension between the industrialist and his son, Rakeem

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Rakeem was dragged online for his posture during Eid prayers

A viral video from the billionaire Okoya family has stirred conversations online after capturing a tense exchange during Eid al‑Adha prayers at their Oluwanisola residence in Lagos.

The clip, which quickly spread across social media, shows Raheem Okoya, one of the sons of industrialist Razaq Okoya, participating in the congregational prayers.

Drama unfolds at Okoya mansion as son Rakeem gets scolded during Eid. Credit: @shadeokoye

Source: Instagram

What began as a family gathering for the Muslim celebration soon became the subject of online scrutiny.

But instead of focusing only on the festive atmosphere and prayers, many social media users zoomed in on a particular moment involving Raheem .

According to reactions online, critics focused on Raheem Okoya’s posture during prostration.

Some commenters questioned whether the posture was proper during the congregational Eid prayer.

Shortly after, another video surfaced showing Raheem in conversation with his father amid fellow worshippers.

Netizens quickly spotted the tension between father and son, following the gestures the billionaire made.

See the video below:

Raheem speaks on source of his wealth

Meanwhile, Raheem recently opened up about the source of his wealth.

The music star granted an interview with BBC Yoruba, where he spoke about money and his father.

According to him, he earns his own income and is on a salary. He explained that people support and invest in his music.

The 22-year-old also said he is an executive at Eleganza, his father’s business empire, but many believe he is too young to hold such a position. He noted that the role comes with heavy responsibility.

Netizens react to Okoya and son's moment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Sarbardhin said:

"The boy be like someone that is being forced to practice Islam; he probably was trained abroad in a setting that has no religion beliefs whatsoever."

@Anonymousrb1 said:

"Change it as how, Shey Unna no Dey see as the boy carry hand out put for back Dey hear instructions wey him papa Dey give am ni."

@New_Waave said:

"The boy go too stubborn; Raheem be like pesin wey go Dey stress that man."

@baddybones said:

"From the video self, it doesn’t look like d man was changing it for him; maybe e was just telling dem to bring something dey ought to have brought to d place."

@MonsieurAjibola said:

"I knew he was going to tear into him with the way he was eyeing him during the prayer. Baba was like, “TF is this kid doing”.

Unexpected scene at Eid prayers in Okoya’s Lagos mansion. Credit: @shadeokoya

Source: Instagram

Wahab Okoya shows off

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Wahab Okoya, son of Razaq Okoya, the billionaire owner of Eleganza Group, showed off the items in his mother's wardrobe.

Wahab is the son of Shade Okoya, the wife of the billionaire industrialist, and her wardrobe did not disappoint.

The wardrobe looks like a fashion store, with numerous handbags, shoes, jewellery and other expensive things.

Source: Legit.ng