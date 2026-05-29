Nollywood star Yvonne Jegede expressed deep anger following the recent abduction of school children and teachers in Oyo state

The actress released a bold statement on her Instagram page, directed at the people who support the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

She questioned the authorities over the activities of bandits and listed other major challenges that citizens are currently facing in the country

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has strongly criticised supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government, linking them to the worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

Her comments came after the shocking attack in Oyo state, where school children and teachers were abducted, and one teacher was killed.

Actress Yvonne Jegede calls out President Bola Tinubu's supporters online as banditry and kidnapping of school children increase in Nigeria. Photo: iamyvonnejegede/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

The actress expressed anger over the growing wave of kidnappings, saying the situation has become unbearable for ordinary Nigerians.

Yvonne Jegede took to her Instagram story to accuse Tinubu’s supporters of being complicit in the crisis, describing them in harsh terms and urging them to reflect on their actions.

“Every SUPPORTER of TINUBU is a Kidnapper, Killer, Beheader & Corrupt individual. Deal with your Conscience. Yvonne Jegede says so.”

Yvonne Jegede reacts with anger after gunmen abduct school children and teachers, sends strong message to Tinubu supporters. Photo: iamyvonnejegede

Source: Instagram

She later expanded her thoughts on her Instagram page, stressing that she is not a politician or activist but a citizen demanding basic human rights.

Yvonne lamented that Nigerians are not even discussing hunger, bad policies, lack of education, poor healthcare, or unemployment anymore, because kidnapping has now taken centre stage.

“I am not an economist, neither am I a political scientist. I am not an activist nor a freedom fighter, I just know that value added to life is every human being’s right. We are not even addressing hunger nor bad policies, we are not talking about subsidies and lack of education nor lack of health care neither do we remember that employment sef no dey. It is kidnapping we are now addressing. KIDNAPPING?? As in to dey kidnap people??? Una don dey mad for this country. Are you people not ashamed??? Kidnapping?? You mean banditry is now a pandemic in Nigeria??? You people make me shame. All the men and women in power who are involved in this, SHAME.”

Her remarks have stirred mixed reactions online, showing the frustration many Nigerians feel about the rising insecurity across the country.

Read her Instagram post below:

Fans react online to Yvonne Jegede's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many people shared sadness and frustration over the insecurity situation, while others debated who should be blamed.

@mr_castle_castle:

“I imagine how do they sleep at night knowing well that people kids are in the forest 😢😢😢”

@vige_couture:

“Honestly this is so sad 😢😢😢😢😢 how did we get to this point What is the gain behind this”

@bigcee_ville:

“Tinubu is not the problem, the question is what is the price ? What does the ruling class know that we don't know”

@nadraassy2:

“She said it and I agree 💯 , we don pass stage to Dey sugar coat anything to protect interests . If you don’t see anything wrong in the administration of Tinubu then you don’t wish me well and you’re my ENEMY!!!!!”

@mr_chukwusom:

“Tinubu is not the problem, what is our local and community leaders doing about providing security and good leadership for its communities?”

Yvonne Jegede tackles police over Delta killing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede reacted to a viral video showing the killing of an upcoming singer in Delta State.

The video, which surfaced online on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, sparked outrage after a police officer was accused of taking the young singer’s life.

Reacting to the incident, Yvonne Jegede shared a picture of the officer involved and questioned why the singer was not taken to court or allowed to explain himself before he was killed.

Source: Legit.ng