A young boy who wishes to study at the University of Ibadan has taken to social media to share his score

The individual asked an important question and shared a screenshot showing the subjects he covered in the JAMB exam

Many people who saw the score he got after writing his JAMB examination took to the comments section to praise him

A young boy who wishes to study Anatomy at the University of Ibadan (UI) has earned the praise of many people online after he displayed his JAMB score.

The individual had taken to his page to share a screenshot showing the subject combinations he did in JAMB and the score he got in each.

Aspirant of University of Ibadan shares UTME score, gets congratulated. Right Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Facebook/Usman Sabiu Isyaku Rikadawa, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: Facebook

University of Ibadan aspirant posts UTME score

In the photo posted by Usman Sabiu Isyaku Rikadawa, it was revealed that he scored 79 in English and also 79 in Physics.

In Chemistry, he scored 77 and 79 in Biology, which made his total JAMB score 312.

Sharing the result online, the young man mentioned that he wishes to study Anatomy at the University of Ibadan and asked if his score would qualify him to study the said course.

University of Ibadan aspirant posts JAMB score, receives praise online. Photo Source: Facebook/Usman Sabiu Isyaku Rikadawa

Source: Facebook

On his Facebook page, Usman Sabiu Isyaku Rikadawa wrote:

"Can I get Anatomy with this score in UI?"

The score he got in the exam made many people congratulate him, while some people advised him on the course he picked to study at the institution.

Reactions as UI aspirant posts his results

Sodiq Adebayo shared:

"UI doesn't offer anatomy as a degree. Pls don't waste your score. Choose another course."

Ifedamola noted:

"A nice score, With a solid post UTME, Anatomy is sure DM if still need counsel Congratulations 🎉."

Ozomkpa shared:

"Congratulations."

Mubarak said:

"Fantastic,my friend."

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan aspirant who missed the 2025 admission cut-off mark by just 3 points has sought advice online after posting her 2026 UTME score.

The young lady said she was unsure about claims she heard regarding using “connection” to secure admission into UI. Many people advised her not to follow such claims, saying admission into the University of Ibadan is strictly based on merit.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan aspirant shared his experience after writing the post-UTME exam.

The young man said he thought the exam was simple, but scored 10 in his first attempt. He later explained that UI admission depends on understanding the exam pattern and meeting the required aggregate score for the chosen course.

In a separate story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate who was once a senior girl in secondary school has shared her academic journey online.

The young lady revealed that she graduated with a Second Class Lower degree and said she is not ashamed of her result.

University of Ibadan aspirant gains admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan aspirant who wrote JAMB many times has finally gained admission to the school.

The young man said he first scored 295 in JAMB but could not get admission because of his post-UTME score. He later tried again, scored higher, and finally got admission into the University of Ibadan to study his dream course.

Source: Legit.ng