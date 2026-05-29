Graduate dumps his certificate, returns to village to begin farming.

A Nigerian graduate who returned to the village to build his life as a farmer has shared his experience on social media

In a now-viral video, he explained how his community members opposed his decision, but he remained determined to trade his certificate for farming

According to him, he had applied for several jobs in the city, but they all refused to give him jobs because he didn’t have the necessary experience

A Nigerian graduate who abandoned urban employment to establish a farming venture in his rural community narrated his ordeal on social media.

The video he uploaded went viral online after it detailed the resistance he encountered from villagers who disapproved of his decision.

Graduate breaks silence after dumping his certificate to become a farmer. Photo credit: @Adolifarms/TikTok.

Source: Twitter

Graduate dumps certificate to begin farming in village

Despite the backlash, he remained resolute in his choice to leave academic credentials behind and embrace agriculture as a livelihood.

Identified as @AdoliFarms on TikTok, he recounted that members of his community reacted with hostility to his return, and implied that banishment would have followed if they had authority over the matter.

He maintained that his sole transgression was coming back home after graduation with the intention of building a new existence from scratch through cultivation.

Prior to relocating, he submitted applications for multiple roles in the city up until 26 March.

Each attempt proved futile because prospective employers insisted on previous work experience that he lacked.

He reflected on the contradiction of that demand, noting that acquiring experience depended on being given an opportunity in the first place.

That frustration influenced his decision to return to the village and commence farming activities.

Graduate shares his reason for dumping his certificate and returning to the village. Photo credit: @Adolifarms/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

By 25 April, the emotional burden of being a graduate performing physical farm work intensified.

The strain compelled him to contact his brother in Lagos to enquire about any available position that could facilitate a return to the city.

His brother lived in shared accommodation and had no extra space, but agreed to look for something appropriate.

On the same day, he also reached out to a friend in Ogun State to ask about any work that might enable him to leave the village.

That friend indicated he would consult someone he knew.

Even after those enquiries, he continued working on the farm while grappling with discouragement and unhappiness.

A shift occurred when he uploaded a video about his circumstances to Instagram.

The response he received restored his confidence and strengthened his resolve to continue.

He decided to diversify his operations and transform the farm into something significant.

He stated that the entire parcel of land belonged to him and that a river passed behind it.

The determined farmer affirmed that he was no longer concealing his efforts and that he remained on the farm while developing his plans.

In his words:

"If my community people have their way they would have banished me from the village. And the only offence I committed was being a graduate who came back to the village to build his life. Starting with farming and starting afresh. I applied for so many job in the city before March 26 before I came back but everything everyone kept asking for his experience. Well if you don't give me the job how would I have experience. That is it.

"So I came back to start farming. And April 25 the pressure of being a graduate and farming in the village got intense that it pushes me to ask one of my brother in Lagos if I can get any job that will make me leave this village and come to the city and start working. But he's staying with somebody and he doesn't have a place to stay so he say he's going to look for that kind of job. And then that same day I message another of my friend in Ogo state if there is any job at all that can make me leave this village and he said he was going to look into that he has a friend that he needs to ask.

"Then I started farming. I still kept farming but I was going there depressed frustrated and not happy. Only for me to just make one video about it post it on Instagram and I got the whole courage to continue what I am doing. And guess what I'm going to diversify and I'm going to build something unimaginable from this farm. The whole of this land is mine. If I remove my phone from the power bank it might off. So not even it might it will off. So I can't remove it. Back there is a river that passes by. So this is me building and no more hiding. I'm currently in the farm.

Reactions as graduate relocates to village

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

@blessing said:

"I will advise you to farm rice in June or July. If you can cultivate 1 hectre of rice, you would definitely get up to 800k profit. In just 5 months."

@Onuche said:

"Same way I left Abuja to my village after my NYSC to start Agro business and farming. Today, I’m married with a kid and doing well in my business alongside with my brothers. Don’t give up on that dream bro."

@Bigbenstitches added:

"I’m glad you didn’t waste many years at the city before realising. If you are smart enough within 3-5 years you will be damnn rich. Make some research about aquaculture/ aquaponics. Get your pipes, pump, trampoline start up your fish farming. Worried about cost of feedings?? Don’t just panic, cultivate vegetables, tomatoes, pepper and bananas around your farm. The water discharge from the trampoline contains lots of nutrients, spray it around your crops and it will produce massively for sales, from that you can keep getting your fish feeds. Trust me you will be wealthy in no time. Na you go the employ people."

See the post below:

University graduate dumps certificate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man narrated how he was born into the fish smoking business, and he decided to make it a full-time profession.

The man, Tiki Yinyegha, owns a large fish farm sitting on 4.5 hectares of farmland in Akure, Ondo state capital.

Source: Legit.ng