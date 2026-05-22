Defence Headquarters clarifies misrepresented comments on terrorism and crime in South West Nigeria

Oyo school abduction confirmed linked to JAS terrorist group regrouping in South West

Military reaffirms commitment to national security and constitutional governance amidst rising violence

FCT, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has clarified what it described as a misleading publication circulating in the media, which it says misrepresented its earlier comments on the classification of terrorist and criminal elements operating in Nigeria’s South West region.

The military authorities stressed that at no time did the Defence Headquarters undermine any democratically elected leader or attempt to downplay the seriousness of violent crimes committed against civilians.

DHQ Names Terrorist Group Responsible for Oyo School Kidnap

Source: Twitter

In its clarification, the DHQ said its intention was to provide intelligence-based context on the evolving security situation in order to prevent misinformation and unnecessary public panic.

Oyo school abduction linked to JAS terrorist group

The Defence Headquarters further confirmed that the recent abduction incident in Oyo State was carried out by terrorists belonging to the JAS Group, which it said had been displaced from other parts of the country following sustained military operations.

According to the DHQ, ongoing intelligence and field operations suggest the group has attempted to regroup and extend its activities into parts of the South West.

Armed forces reaffirm commitment to national security

Reiterating its position, the military said it remains fully committed to supporting constitutional governance and working with other security agencies to protect citizens and safeguard democratic institutions.

The DHQ also dismissed suggestions that it had referred to violent terrorist groups merely as criminals, insisting its classification remains based on intelligence assessments.

The Defence Headquarters issued its clarification as follows:

“For clarity, at no time did the Defence Headquarters undermine the authority of any democratically elected leader or sought to diminish the gravity of the heinous crime committed against innocent citizens by terrorist elements. The Armed Forces of Nigeria remain fully committed to supporting constitutional governance, protecting democratic institutions and working collaboratively with all levels of government to safeguard the nation."

It further noted that

"the clarification issued by the Defence Headquarters was solely to provide an intelligence-based context regarding the security in the South West, in order to prevent misinformation and public panic. The recent incidence of kidnap in Oyo State was clearly perpetrated by terrorists of the JAS Group that have been dislodged from other parts of the country due to high intensity operations being conducted all over.

"It is therefore inaccurate and misleading to suggest that the Defence Headquarters, at any point, referred to vicious and violent terrorists as criminals. Troops remain actively deployed across the affected areas in coordination with other security agencies and local stakeholders. The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains resolute in dismantling all criminal and terrorist networks threatening the peace, stability and unity of the nation.”

Defence HQ speaks on killing ISIS leader

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Defence Headquarters has confirmed that Nigerian troops, working alongside United States forces, successfully carried out a coordinated overnight counterterrorism operation that led to the elimination of a senior Islamic State commander, Abu-Bilal al-Minuki.

The announcement was issued by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, who reiterated that Nigeria will continue to intensify efforts against extremist groups.

Source: Legit.ng