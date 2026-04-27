Nigerian musician K1 De Ultimate and Eniola Badmus brought some fun moments online

A trending video captured the dramatic interaction between the two stars on stage as the singer performed

The actress could be using her hip movements to tease the Fuji star, who, in turn, reacted

A viral video featuring Fuji legend K1 De Ultimate and Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus made waves online.

The clip shows the moment Eniola Badmus joined K1 De Ultimate on stage during his performance.

K1 De Ultimate sends message after Eniola Badmus waist show. Credit: @eniolabadmus, @k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

K1 De Ultimate was seen serenading Eniola Badmus while he entertained his guests. The actress, in turn, moved with the vibe, turning her back towards him playfully, seemingly inviting him to grind along.

K1 De Ultimate, fully aware of her gesture, jokingly cautioned her not to go too far.

He then showered praises on her, while his song kept the atmosphere lighthearted with positive energy.

The video also showed when the Fuji star’s manager tried to stop the actress from getting to the singer, and both laughed over her dance display.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eniola Badmus responded in strong terms to a social media user who accused her of acting as a private pimp within the movie and political scenes.

The allegation, posted by a tweep identified as @Femzydr1, claimed that the Yoruba actress allegedly connected young girls with top directors, movie executives, and Nigerian politicians.

The post further alleged that the actress gained political access through such networks and that some young girls were exploited through those connections.

The claim quickly gained attention online, placing the actress at the centre of heated discussions.

In the post, the tweep wrote:

“Popular Yoruba Actress Eniola Badmus is reportedly a private pimp in Nigeria and in the movie industry, linking young girls up with top directors, movie executives, and Nigerian politicians. She surely gained entry into the political scene through this network, and many young girls have been exploited & used for different purposes by politicians through her connections.”

The post did not provide evidence to back the claims.

Not one to remain silent, the actress took to her own X (formerly Twitter) account to address the accusation directly.

“This is the attention you’ve been craving for, so let’s get into it…. This is a false accusation, and authorities will step in….. Let it be known that we do not forgive in this zone,” she wrote.

Netizen react to Video of K1 and Eniola

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oluwakemiodlan said:

"Those 2 men at the back always gossip all the time."

temitopealamutu said:

"Kilo mu manager 😏 like say Alhaji no menu e."

iam_churchboy03 said:

"Trying to secure Olori spot ahead of coronation 😂😂😂."

titus_shot_it said:

"Dem no sabi waiten dey go on for Nigeria cos they are getting paid before even getting on paid🤌😭🤣."

glo_balboyseph said:

"She Dey find pikin and baba child factory 😂."

matthewebosele1 said:

"Omg! She got K1 out of control 🤣🤣🤣."

holla_neyy

"Lol age wan turn single mother 😭."

ilufoyeazeez said:

"Suku ni furo e lala 👏👏😮😮."

headboywia_ikd_mcoluomo said:

"Eniola Nii seeeh ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌🙌."

Eniola Badmus’ waist display gets people talking as K1 De Ultimate speaks up. Credit: @eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

Eniola Badmus prays to have kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Eniola Badmus got emotional as she prayed for God to bless her with children.

On January 2, 2025, the movie star hosted a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) outreach in Oshodi, Lagos, tagged Feed The Needy, in collaboration with Seyi Tinubu.

During the event, Eniola, who works for the government, took to the stage to speak to the crowd at Temidire Primary School, Shogunle, and she opened up about her desire for children.

Source: Legit.ng