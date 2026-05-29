Sheikh Abdulkadir Muhammad Kamaldeen Al-Adaby, a renowned Islamic scholar based in Kwara State, has passed away

Sheikh Abdulkadir's contributions were celebrated as a beacon of peace and scholarly leadership in the community

Senator Saliu Mustapha mourned the loss, calling it monumental for the Ilorin Emirate and the Muslim Ummah

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro.

Ilorin, Kwara state - Sheikh Abdulkadir Muhammad Kamaldeen Al-Adaby is dead.

Legit.ng reports that Abdulkadir, the Khalifatul Adabiyyīn, died on Friday, May 29.

Islamic scholar Sheikh Abdulkadir Muhammad Kamaldeen Al-Adaby passes away. Photo credit: MOHAMMAD KAMALDEEN AL ADABIY

Source: Facebook

Sheikh Abdulkadir Al-Adaby's death confirmed

Khalifatul Adabiyyah, which translates to “Successor of the Adabiyyīn,” is an Islamic title in Nigeria bestowed on the supreme spiritual leader and successor of the Adabiyyah school of thought.

The deceased is the son of the late Sheikh Muhammad Kamaldeen Al-Adaby, the founder of Azumratul Adabiyyah Al-Kamoliyyah. Sheikh Muhammad Al-Adaby was approximately 98 to 100 years old when he passed away in 2005.

Several religious stakeholders in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, confirmed SheikhAbdulkadir's passing to Legit.ng.

Abdulrahaman Yusuf told Legit.ng:

"Yes, the news is true. Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return.

"I pray that Allah forgives him, accept his return, expand his grave, illuminate it with His mercy, and reunite him with the pious predecessors."

Ustadh Deji Abdul, a staunch follower of the Adabiyyah school of thought, lauded the late cleric as "a great Islamic scholar and spiritual leader."

He stated in a written message sent to Legit.ng:

"The late Sheikh Abdulkadir Kamal-Deen was not only a devoted son of the great Islamic reformer but also one of the trusted custodians of the noble Adabiyyah Islamic heritage. As the third Khalifah after the demise of their illustrious father, he carried the banner of Islamic propagation with wisdom, humility, knowledge and total commitment to the growth of Islam and humanity.

"Throughout his lifetime, he remained a symbol of peace, discipline, scholarship and spiritual leadership, dedicating himself to the service of Allah and the upliftment of the Muslim community. His teachings, guidance and fatherly role touched countless lives within and beyond Nigeria."

Abdul added:

"His death is indeed a painful and monumental loss to the Adabiyyah family, the Islamic community, and all lovers of knowledge and righteousness. However, believers take solace in the fact that Allah gives and Allah takes at the appointed time."

Senator mourns Sheikh Abdulkadir Al-Adaby

Reacting to Sheikh Abdulkadir’s demise, Senator Saliu Mustapha, who represents Kwara Central in the National Assembly, released a heartfelt message through his media team, expressing “deep sorrow” over the cleric’s passing.

The statement read:

"In his condolence message, Senator Mustapha described his passing as a monumental loss to the Ilorin Emirate, the Muslim Ummah, and humanity at large. The Turaki of Ilorin Emirate and lawmaker representing Kwara Central, Senator Saliu Mustapha, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Khalifah Adabbiyah, Sheikh Abdulquadri Muhammad Kamaldeen.

Senator Saliu Mustapha expresses sorrow over the death of renowned Islamic scholar Sheikh Abdulkadir Al-Adaby. Photo credit: Senator Saliu Mustapha

Source: Facebook

"In his condolence message, Senator Mustapha described his passing as a monumental loss to the Ilorin Emirate, the Muslim Ummah, and humanity at large."

Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of prominent Bauchi-based Islamic scholar Sheikh Dahiru Usman-Bauchi.

Dahiru Bauchi died at the age of 102 and was, until his passing, one of the global leaders of the Tijjaniyya Islamic sect.

Source: Legit.ng