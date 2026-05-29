Singer Peter Okoye 'Mr P' has sent a message to Nigerian voters ahead of the 2027 general elections

The Afrobeats music star also shared why he has the right to judge voters' candidate choices irrespective of their preference

His message, coming amid the current situation of the country, has ignited debate, as many disagreed with him

Nigerian musician Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P of the defunct P-Square music group, on Friday, May 29, 2026, lamented the situation of the country ahead of the general elections.

Peter, who supported former Anambra state governor Peter Obi during the 2023 general elections, in a tweet via his official X account, shared his concerns about voters' choice ahead of the 2027 polls.

Peter Okoye expresses concerns about voters' choice ahead of 2027 elections. Credit: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

He argued that he has the right to judge other citizens' candidate choices, emphasising that "choices have consequences."

"Nigeria deserves better than all this! It’s a democracy and you have every right to vote for whoever you want. But I also have every right to judge your decision based on who you choose to support. Choices have consequences," he tweeted.

Peter Okoye's tweet is below:

His tweet sparked fiery reactions from some Nigerians who criticised him for not respecting others' preferences.

In a clap back, the singer wrote,

"My life has been far better, even till now. But I understand your frustration, anger, and sadness. That’s why they say: vote wisely! If una like make una go vote nonsense again na una sabi!"

Mixed reactions trail Peter Okoye's message to voters ahead of 2027 elections. Credit: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayin Marshall (KWAM 1) also released a song with a message to Yorubas on the need to support President Tinubu's re-election.

Reactions to Peter Okoye's message

While some netizens kicked against judging voters based on their preferred candidates, others agreed with the singer, arguing that poor electoral decisions would affect the nation as a whole.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

RealOkezie commented:

"Let’s settle this properly, ur candidate has governed for 3yrs already. Nija have seen d results firsthand. B4 trying 2 discredit some1 else’s choice, mayb it’s tym 2 honestly review d current realities and avoid recycling failure. Performance should speak louder than propaganda."

babatundeenitan commented:

"Sell your candidate and stop this unnecessary blackmail. If your candidate is sellable... there wouldn't be need for all these sensational gaslight. While your music was making waves, did anybody gaslight others to like yiur music? Quality does not need adverts."

aknwrites commented:

"The person I didn't vote for, his policy actions are affecting my life negatively. What kind of democracy is that. I want a democracy where I will not be affected by the bad electoral choice others make.

KehindeRaj68131 commented:

"You don't have any right to judge anybody's personal decisions,if u think my decisions will affect you,u are going to have to tell me with respect and why I should vote ur choice not mine."

Peter Okoye locks horns with man

Legit.ng previously reported Peter Okoye had a heated moment with a troll who told him to reconcile with his twin brother Rudeboy.

The singer shared a throwback picture of his humble beginnings without putting his twin in the picture.

An overzealous fan came forward to taunt his post, which didn’t end well, as they both attracted attention online.

Source: Legit.ng