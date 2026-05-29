Security agencies accused of plotting to manipulate recordings linked to former Governor El-Rufai

Comrade Timi Frank claims recordings aim to tarnish El-Rufai's reputation and justify his detention

Allegations suggest ICPC and DSS use AI technology to distort conversations for incrimination purposes

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Security agencies have been accused of a plot to manipulate audio and video recordings allegedly linked to former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, in detention.

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, said the plot is to tarnish El-Rufai’s reputation and justify his continued detention.

Timi Frank raises alarm of a plot to manipulate El-Rufai's recordings in detention. Photo credit: Timi Frank, Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

Frank claimed that El-Rufai has been placed under “intense surveillance” while in ICPC custody.

He alleged that ICPC and DSS are secretly recording El-Rufai’s conversations with his lawyers and family members.

As reported by The Guardian, he made this known in a statement issued on Friday, May 29, 2026.

According to Frank, the recordings were being reviewed and altered using artificial intelligence technology.

The former APC chieftain alleged that the plot is to produce incriminating content against El-Rufai.

“The ICPC, where he is being held, has collaborated with the DSS to bug his room. They have countless hours of voice and visual recordings of his conversations, including those with his lawyers and family members.”

He further stated that DSS and ICPC operatives were sifting through El-Rufai’s recordings.

He alleged that the plan is to identify segments that could be selectively edited or manipulated.

“The plan is to use AI to distort some of these recordings to frame El-Rufai. Their intention is to then leak doctored versions of these recordings to the press.”

Frank further alleged that it is a part of a broader effort to damage El-Rufai’s reputation and prolong his detention.

Ex-APC chieftain demands fair trial for El-Rufai

Recall that Frank called on authorities to ensure fairness and due process in the handling of El-Rufai’s detention.

Frank said El-Rufai voluntarily returned to Nigeria from Egypt and presented himself to security agencies.

The former APC spokesman appealed to the Nigerian Bar Association, northern leaders, and civil society groups to monitor the case and demand transparency.

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Timi Frank alleges threats to El-Rufai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Frank alleged that there are covert plots targeting El-Rufai.

Frank also called for the release of businessman Tunde Ayeni, alleging selective prosecution and political intimidation by anti-graft agencies.

The former APC chieftain appealed to international observers and human rights organisations to monitor political and judicial developments in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng