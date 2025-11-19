Falz revisited a 2014 tweet by President Tinubu, accusing him of failing to uphold the same standard he demanded from Jonathan

The rapper called for Tinubu’s immediate resignation, saying Nigerians can no longer live under constant fear

Fans weighed in as Falz questioned how many more lives must be lost before the government takes decisive action

Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana, famously known as Falz, has taken a direct swipe at President Bola Tinubu following the deadly bandits’ attack on Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Isegun, Eruku, in Kwara State.

The attack, which saw multiple worshippers abducted, pushed Falz to demand immediate accountability.

In a post shared on his X handle on Wednesday, the rapper accused the President of failing in his constitutional duty to protect citizens.

According to him, the continuous silence and inaction surrounding recurring killings have become unbearable for Nigerians.

Falz referenced a 2014 tweet where then–APC leader Bola Tinubu told former President Goodluck Jonathan to resign over insecurity.

The rapper used that moment as a mirror to reflect the current reality.

He wrote:

“How many more people have to be kidnapped and murdered in cold blood? You have consistently shown your unwillingness to protect the lives and property of our people, despite pretending to care in the past. RESIGN NOW!”

Falz is the latest celebrity to condemn the deadly attack, following reactions from RMD and Funke Akindele.

Read the tweet here:

Falz's post draws reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media below:

@Yomi16billz:

"It's a sad reality but I'm sorry to tell you as a youth in this country—between the age of 25 and 40—just know that you cannot experience that Nigeria of your dream anymore. OTILO just dey survive."

@Real_jaeflex:

"History will be kind to you because you always use your platform to speak up when it truly matters, never just for personal gain. Some artists with much bigger platforms don’t seem to care at all."

@kabby_ace:

"2026 dey come dem dey busy dey accumulate tax funds wey dem go cashout lol as e no touch their family e never really dey serious like that na why smh Omo wetin dey sup for this country mehn poor citizens just dey bear the brunt even as e dey hard to survive for here reach"

@NiccieKKC:

"We should likely focus this to governors and the security architect of those states and the entire country... We really need to reform our security structure in Nigeria, down from the local to the state and federal, local autonomous and state autonomous security structure."

