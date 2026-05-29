Popular musician Ice Prince went viral after he addressed online criticism of him

Legit.ng recalls that the rapper faced backlash for performing at an APC convention

In a recent podcast, the singer spoke on what led to his appearance at the event

Nigerian rapper Panshak Henry Zamani, better known as Ice Prince or Ice Prince Zamani, has spoken out after facing heavy criticism for his performance at the 2026 All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention.

Legit.ng recalls that the rapper came under fire for entertaining guests at the party’s convention despite insecurity and economic hardship in the country.

Ice Prince breaks silence after APC convention backlash. Credit: @iceprince, @asiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Many accused him of lending his voice to a partisan event instead of demanding accountability from the government.

Addressing the backlash in a recent episode of the Black Box podcast, Ice Prince explained that his decision was personal and rooted in family ties.

“Who booked me for that event? My uncle – Nentawe Yilwatda, who is the APC Chairman. He is not just a random person to me. He is my real uncle,” he said.

The rapper emphasised that his performance was not politically motivated but rather a gesture of respect for his uncle, who holds a key position in the party.

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ice Prince Zamani revealed a shocking detail about his past lifestyle, disclosing the massive amount he spent on cann@bis over the years and how it influenced his decision to quit smoking.

Speaking during a podcast session at Nevon HQ, the award-winning artist admitted that his spending habits on w+ed were excessive and financially draining, particularly with one supplier.

“From 2020 to 2026, I spent ₦340 million on w+ed from just one dealer alone, not to mention my other dealers in Abuja, Ghana, Jos, and London. This is literally just one guy.”

The rapper explained that realising how much he was spending became a turning point, ultimately pushing him to step away from the habit.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ice Prince opened up about his fitness transformation, sharing what led him to take the bold step.

While speaking on the Echo Room podcast, the singer revealed that his decision to take his fitness seriously was inspired by an early 2025 conversation with producer Chopsticks.

He recalled Chopsticks telling him that for the next album, “we need to give them a new look, we need to lose the belly, grow the beard,” a comment Ice Prince said “just sunk in a way that I had never heard before.”

According to the rapper, he began his "weight-loss journey on that particular day.”

Ice Prince disclosed that he began researching fitness and nutrition, following fitness trainers online, and learning about food choices.

He noted that he shared another statement from Chopsticks, which became a guiding principle for him:

“Everything that goes into your mouth is supposed to be medicine; everything that goes into your mouth should play a role in your body.”

Describing his routine, Ice Prince revealed that he started with intermittent fasting and strict dietary changes.

He added that he cut out sugar and alcohol, aside from rare “cheat days.” The rapper also spoke about the importance of exercise and walking routines.

Ice Prince opens up on APC performance controversy. Credit: iceprincezamani

Source: Instagram

Ice Prince, however, sparked reactions online with his take on breakfast after he declared that:

“Anybody who eats breakfast to me right now is a princess… it’s a scam… any guy that chops breakfast, you be Barbie.”

Netizens react to Ice Prince's confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@mrbuchy2 said:

"I don’t understand why Nigerians always drag artistes for performing in political gatherings .. they get paid, it’s their job stop hoping for a messiah to talk for you …"

@king_samzy_ said:

"Your last statement should have been all your statement abt it… Talking too much, you end up saying rubbish."

@_beyondprofit said:

"Is it even wrong to support the government of the day? You owe no one explanations, bro."

@real_A_01 said:

"He should go and yansh down. You support your uncle, who happens to support the govt at the top, but you want us to believe you are not supporting your uncles who you said you are very happy for the recognition given to him. Aboki, support your support in peace with a full chest."

Ice Prince reacts to Kwara church attack

Legit.ng previously reported that Ice Prince reacted to the viral Kwara church attack video.

Recall that the country was thrown into mourning over the insecurity and unrest in the state.

Ice Prince reflected on growing up amid the crisis in Jos. According to him, the crisis in Jos remained one of the most underreported issues. He explained that people watched in silence as the once peaceful city bled, and now, people shudder at the mere mention of Jos.

Source: Legit.ng