Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has condemned the rising insecurity across Nigeria following the kidnapping of students and the killing of a teacher by terrorists in Oyo state

The popular movie star challenged the military and the federal government to urgently seek international assistance if they lack the resources to protect citizens

She also urged Nigerian youths and celebrities to put aside their political and religious differences to demand accountability from all political leaders

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has criticised the federal government under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde, and the military over the escalating insecurity following the recent terrorist attack and kidnapping in Oyo schools.

In a lengthy video uploaded to her Instagram page on May 27, she addressed the frequent abductions of children and the brutal killings by bandits across the nation.

Actress Iyabo Ojo sends a strong message to the Nigerian military regarding the recent kidnapping of students in Oyo state. Photo: iyaboojofespris/officialasiwajubat/hqnigerianarmy

Source: Instagram

The actress questioned the effectiveness of the nation's security agencies, wondering whether the heavily armed terrorists outnumber the military personnel meant to protect citizens.

"How come these bandits will come and they will kill, they will steal, adopt, and take away our children? Are these people more than you military men who are supposed to be in charge of protecting the life and property of your citizens?"

Queen Mother suggested that if the government is overwhelmed by the situation, leaders should seek foreign intelligence and military assistance to eradicate the threat.

She expressed shock that criminals have the audacity to post videos of beheadings of a teacher, yet schools and churches have refused to shut down in nationwide solidarity.

Iyabo Ojo also blasted politicians who are busy campaigning for elections and commissioning physical infrastructure, warning that there will be no citizens left to enjoy those facilities if the daily abductions and murders are not stopped.

"We don't need you commissioning roads. We don't need you commissioning schools anymore for now. We don't need you sharing rice. Because if they do not do something fast about this, there will be no people to walk on that road.

Nobody should come and talk to me about election. I am not interested in any election because even the ones that are claiming that they will do a better thing for Nigeria tomorrow, I haven't seen the zeal. It's not about going to schools to sit down and eat with students. "

Iyabo Ojo demands urgent action from the Oyo state governor following the abduction of innocent school children. Photo: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Directing her message to the Nigerian youth, celebrities and the general public, the Return of Arinzo filmmaker warned that living in gated estates in places like Lagos offers no real immunity, as the violence will eventually reach the cities.

She urged citizens to drop their political party divisions, stop fighting for superiority on social media, and unite to demand accountability from local government chairmen, state governors, and the president through peaceful protests.

"Social media, we get so carried away that all we do is talk, talk, talk, and no actions, and that's why I agree with someone who said we are not angry enough. We are not angry enough, and this is not about, oh, APC is not doing well, Tinubu is not doing well. We ourselves are not ready because we are too afraid."

"We are not angry enough. This is not a fight for the president alone. This is a fight for everyone. It is high time we hold the right people responsible. For you that have just one follower, use that one follower that you have to speak out, to cry out until we hear."

Watch the full video of Iyabo Ojo below:

Ruth Kadiri sends message to Tinubu over insecurity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri raised her voice against the growing insecurity in Nigeria in a message directed at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Her outcry followed the tragic execution of a teacher, Mr Michael Oyedokun, by terrorists during the same Oyo school kidnapping incident where 46 people were taken.

The actress explained on May 20 that the worsening situation is not about political propaganda, begging the president to secure lives because the country is no longer safe.

Source: Legit.ng