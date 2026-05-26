Veteran Nigerian music producer ID Cabasa has strongly condemned the Federal Government over the alarming rate of violence and terrorism spreading across the country in recent times

The beatmaker released an emotional video, lamenting that citizens have adjusted to the continuous bloodshed while urging Nigerians to stop politicising the national security crisis

ID Cabasa also criticised the government for rehabilitating repentant terrorists instead of ensuring justice

Nigerian music producer Olumide Ogunade, widely known as ID Cabasa, has strongly criticised the Federal Government for failing to tackle the worsening insecurity across the country.

He expressed deep concern that killings, banditry and terrorism have become normalised, leaving citizens helpless and fearful.

ID Cabasa says Nigerians are becoming too comfortable with killings as he urges the government to act on insecurity. Photo: idcabasa

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on his Instagram page on May 25, the music executive lamented that many Nigerians have now adjusted to living with violence, describing the situation as a dangerous acceptance of evil.

He noted that instead of demanding accountability, people often divide along political lines when insecurity is discussed.

“It is so sad now that we have gotten used to evil. Nigerians have gotten used to the killing; we have adjusted to the darkness that has covered this country. The government of the day is not taking action...”

ID Cabasa further faulted citizens for politicising and tribalising conversations around insecurity, stressing that such divisions only worsen the crisis.

He warned that evil was consuming the nation under different names, such as terrorism and banditry.

“... and it is so sad that when we are even supposed to speak up, people pick political divides. We make these things political, we make it religious, ethnic, tribal, and I am saying this, the devil is devouring us in Nigeria, evil is devouring us in Nigeria, and it is so sad. Whatever name they call it, banditry and terrorism are eating us in Nigeria.”

ID Cabasa urges Nigerians to speak up as he laments worsening insecurity and growing fear nationwide. Photo: idcabasa

Source: Instagram

The producer highlighted the growing fear among parents who now worry about the safety of their children in schools.

He recalled incidents of teachers being killed and families traumatised in the recent terrorist attacks on schools in Oyo State and Jos, Plateau State, saying Nigerians have become distracted by online trends while violence spreads.

“They are taking our loved ones, parents are no longer at ease sending their kids to school, an innocent teacher was behe@ded, a woman was carrying her child and was praying that he should not die, a child who was already dead. The next minute, another challenge will come online, where people start to work on trends.”

Comparing Nigeria's handling of insecurity with responses in countries like the United States, the music producer criticised the rehabilitation of repentant terrorists and questioned the government's approach to justice.

"I see when some of these things happen in the United States, the emphatic way that the presidency will talk that 'we will come after you, get you and we will gun you down'. But what do we do? We get to rehabilitate these same guys who have caused mayhem, caused families to cry."

Sharing the video on Instagram, Cabasa added a caption filled with heartbreak emojis, urging Nigerians to put aside sentiments of tribe, religion or party loyalty and demand urgent action from the government.

“💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 We cannot keep moving on like nothing happened! Leave any sentiments or loyalty you have to tribe/religion/political party/associations. The government of the day needs to fix up…. They are killing our people yet we move on like it’s normal!!!! NO THIS SHOULD STOP.”

Watch the Instagram video below:

ID Cabasa defends Gaise Baba

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ID Cabasa spoke about the viral condemnation of a song by gospel artist Akinade Ibuoye, popularly known as Gaise Baba, by a pastor.

A Nigerian pastor had gone online to condemn the viral gospel hitmaker, criticising his appearance and ultimately faulting his collaboration with Lawrence Oyor.

Speaking about Gaise, ID Cabasa described him as a devoted Christian who worked his way to the top, praising the singer's dedication to prayer, fasting and scripture in a lengthy Instagram post.

Source: Legit.ng