James Brown has shared the alleged location where Bobrisky can be found after leaving Nigeria a few months ago

The crossdresser had left Nigeria a few months ago after his case with the EFCC and has been living abroad

Fans were divided after hearing the location he claimed Bobrisky can be found, as they dragged him

Nigerian crossdresser James Brown has shared a post about his colleague, Bobrisky, and alleged where he currently lives.

The controversial crossdresser had earlier announced that he had left Nigeria and claimed to be living in the UK.

Reactions as James Brown alleges Bobrisky is not in UK, shares his location. Photo credit@wfjamesbrown/@bobrisky

Source: Instagram

In a post on his Instagram page, James Brown stated that Bobrisky was not in the United Kingdom despite making posts suggesting he was there. Bobrisky had also stated that he was not ready to return to Nigeria.

Taking to his Instagram page, James Brown claimed he discovered that Bobrisky was not living in the UK as claimed.

According to him, Bobrisky lives in Moldova, a country in Europe. He added that after making the discovery, he had to research the country himself.

James Brown shares more about Bobrisky

In the post, he said everyone must survive and rebrand differently, while also making fun of his senior colleague and his dream of living in the United Kingdom.

The crossdresser also remarked that life is not balanced.

Fans react to James Brown’s post

James Brown shares Bobrisky's location, fans react. Photo credit@wfjamesbrown

Source: Instagram

Reacting, fans were not moved by the post. Many pointed out that Moldova is still a country in Europe, with one person noting that it is among the poorest countries on the continent.

Some also argued that even if it is poor by European standards, it is still better than Nigeria.

Others asked James Brown if he was aware of the current happenings in the country, referring to the recently kidnapped children in Oyo and the teacher who lost his life during the incident.

They stated that his revelation should not be the focus at a time when more serious issues are affecting the nation.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about James Brown's post

Here are comments from fans about the crossdresser below:

@juliejomah commented:

"But Moldova 🇲🇩 is a beautiful and high-standard country. So what are you talking bout?"

@ubeyoriobhe_eve said:

"You no go rest abi You wan use am trend as ur career don die."

@_ibironke22 stated:

"Did you watch the recent video of the abducted teachers and children? If no, try watching it."

@lavish_tobbie wrote:

"So you are not aware of all the kidnappings going on? It really should be some of you celebrities in the bush instead of our teachers and children."

James Brown reacts to Bobrisky's release

Legit.ng earlier reported that James Brown was excited that his colleague, Bobrisky, was released from prison. Bobrisky had returned after spending some months behind bars after being convicted for naira abuse and mutilation by the EFCC.

James Brown shared a video and wore male clothes to dance joyfully. He played Fuji music from Adewale Ayuba and called Bobrisky his aunty in the recording.

Source: Legit.ng