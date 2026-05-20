Ruth Kadiri reacted emotionally after terrorists killed teacher Michael Oyedokun during the Oyo school kidnapping attack that reportedly involved 46 victims, including students and teachers

The Nollywood actress addressed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as she spoke about fear, insecurity and the growing number of innocent deaths across Nigeria

Her statement triggered reactions online as many Nigerians shared different opinions about insecurity, self-protection and the government’s response to attacks around the country

Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri has raised her voice against the growing insecurity in Nigeria, directing her concerns to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Her message followed the tragic killing of a teacher, Mr Michael Oyedokun, who was executed by terrorists after the Oyo school kidnapping incident.

Ruth Kadiri sends emotional message to Tinubu after terrorists killed a teacher after Oyo school kidnapping attack. Photo: ruthkadiri/temilola/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that the attack saw 46 people taken away, including seven teachers and 39 students, with one of the victims reported to be just two years old.

Ruth Kadiri used her Instagram page on May 20 to express her frustration and fear over the worsening situation.

She explained that the issue was not about propaganda or political enemies trying to damage the president’s image, but about the urgent need to protect lives and property.

“This is not propaganda! This is not your enemies trying to make you look bad. And even if they were, you can’t leave your house on fire. Dear President Tinubu, pls do something, or give us the go-ahead to protect our lives and properties. Too much death everywhere. Being a Nigerian is not even safe at home anymore.”

The actress further lamented that innocent Nigerians are suffering from problems they did not create, stressing that the country has become unsafe even within homes.

“Too many innocent lives are paying for sins they know nothing about. @officialasiwajubat.”

Ruth Kadiri’s message reflects the growing public outcry over insecurity, especially after the Oyo school tragedy that shook many Nigerians.

Read Ruth Kadiri's post below:

Fans react online to Ruth Kadiri's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@tosin_ziongirl:

“You funny oh 😂 So he should give you permission first abi? You remember during Jonathan’s time when una were protesting everywhere? 😂”

@nwaonyenwa:

“It’s not a social media talk, when we are ready we hit the streets”

@chioma__rita:

“God pls save my soul and that of my family Becus this country is a no no”

@_iamyetty:

“Before na opponents dey kill each other for politics but now na innocent citizens wey dey find their daily survival food dey pay for Wetin them no chop. 😢”

Ruth Kadiri says Nigerians are no longer safe at home as she reacts to deadly Oyo school kidnapping incident. Photo: ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

Ruth Kadiri speaks on Holy Spirit and AI

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ruth Kadiri shared her thoughts about the Holy Spirit and Artificial Intelligence.

The actress said in an Instagram video shared on April 15, 2026, that God revealed to her that the Holy Spirit was the “first AI” while warning Christians about depending too much on technology.

Kadiri also advised Christians not to replace the Holy Spirit with AI tools, adding that many people could later feel empty despite relying on technology for emotional support and personal solutions.

Source: Legit.ng