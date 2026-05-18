Just In: Bandits Kill Abducted Oyo Teacher, Video of Slain Tutor Speaking in Captivity Trends
- One of the teachers abducted during a recent attack on schools in Oriire local government area of Oyo State has been brutally murdered
- Governor Seyi Makinde confirmed that a Mathematics teacher was killed by the terrorists, while a video has emerged showing the build-up to the disturbing development
- The abduction occurred after armed men on motorcycles attacked multiple schools in Oriire, including Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, and Community Grammar School, Esiele
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.
Oriire, Oyo state - One of the kidnapped teachers of Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele in Oriire local government area (LGA) of Oyo state, Michael Oyedokun, has been killed.
As reported on Monday, May 18, by The Punch, Oyedokun's head was severed from his body in a new video allegedly released by bandits on Sunday, May 17.
The video circulating on Telegram appears to show the teacher after being restrained and forced to speak, before being killed.
The footage has ignited renewed concerns about the safety of other remaining victims.
Legit.ng reports that the terrorist attack in Oyo on Friday, May 15, has thrown communities in Oriire into mourning as residents, families of the victims and natives continue to call on security agencies and the Oyo state government to intensify rescue operations to secure the release of those still in captivity before being killed.
The trending video of the slain teacher speaking under the threat of the terrorists can be viewed on X (formerly Twitter) here:
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No group has officially claimed responsibility for the attack, which bears the hallmarks of outlawed groups such as insurgents and armed bandits.
Oyo and neighbouring state Kwara have seen repeated attacks on communities despite ongoing military operations, raising concerns about security gaps in rural areas.
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Mass kidnappings by armed groups have become a major security challenge in Nigeria in recent years, with schools often targeted, although such attacks are less frequent in the south than in the north.
Makinde confirms teacher’s killing
Meanwhile, Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, has confirmed the killing of one of the teachers abducted alongside other victims, pledging that the government would continue efforts to rescue the remaining abductees.
Makinde disclosed this on Sunday, May 17, after a security review meeting with his security advisers and service commanders over the abduction of seven teachers and an as-yet-unconfirmed number of pupils.
Confirming the development, the Oyo governor stated that one of the abducted teachers, believed to be a Mathematics teacher, was killed by the terrorists.
Channels TV quoted Makinde saying:
“What we know right now is that seven teachers were abducted.
"Unfortunately, we received a video this morning indicating that one of the teachers, understood to be the Mathematics teacher, was killed by the terrorists. Our prayers are with the family."
Read more Oyo state news:
- Alaafin Owoade plans to rebuild 200-year-old Oyo palace, gives reason
- Former Oyo governor's eldest child, Bisola Ajimobi, dies at 42
Oyo governor mourns slain forest rangers
Legit.ng earlier reported that Makinde described the killing of five National Park Service forest guard officers in Oloka village by some gunmen as devastating.
In a statement, Governor Makinde revealed that preliminary investigations by security agencies indicated the attack was a cross-border operation carried out by bandits.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.