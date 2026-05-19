The family of Mr Michael Oyedokun, the teacher executed by terrorists during the Oyo school attack, has released an emotional statement

The family revealed that his children are currently writing exams and asked Nigerians to stop spreading graphic videos of his death

They appealed to media platforms and the public to blur the videos or use official family photographs instead

The family of Mr Michael Oyedokun, the teacher executed by terrorists during the Oyo school kidnapping, has spoken publicly for the first time, releasing a deeply emotional statement that reflects the pain they are enduring.

Their words come as Nigeria continues to grapple with the shocking attack that shook Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on May 15, 2026.

Family of executed teacher Michael Oyedokun asks Nigerians to blur graphic content, use official photos instead during mourning. Photo: temilola

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that armed men stormed several schools on Friday morning, abducting teachers, students, and a principal.

The scale of the tragedy became clear when authorities confirmed that 46 people were taken, including seven teachers and 39 students, one of them just two years old.

Hours later, a disturbing video surfaced from the kidnappers’ hideout, showing the abducted principal and a teacher pleading for urgent government intervention to save their lives.

Governor Seyi Makinde later confirmed the execution of one of the teachers, while announcing that informants linked to the attack had been arrested.

President Bola Tinubu condemned the killing, describing it as barbaric, and assured Nigerians that rescue efforts were ongoing.

The Allied People’s Movement (APM) joined in the national outcry, demanding stronger action from security agencies to secure the release of the remaining victims.

Family of executed teacher releases official statement

As the viral video of Mr Oyedokun’s execution spread across social media, his family issued an official statement on May 19, pleading with the public and media to stop sharing the graphic content.

They explained that the constant circulation of the disturbing images was worsening their trauma, especially for his children, who are currently sitting for exams, as well as his elderly relatives and extended family members.

In the statement, the family of the deceased said they wanted dignity for their late uncle and peace of mind for those left behind.

They urged that if the incident must be reported, the media and the public should use only the pictures officially released by the family or ensure that sensitive visuals are blurred.

This, they said, would allow them to grieve without being constantly confronted with painful reminders.

The statement reads:

“Hello everyone, please we sincerely appeal to the public and media platforms to kindly reduce or stop sharing the graphic videos and pictures of our beloved uncle. We truly appreciate the love, concern, and sympathy shown towards our family during this painful time. However, the continuous circulation of those videos and images is deeply traumatising for us as a family. His children are currently writing their exams, and it has been extremely difficult emotionally for them, his elderly loved ones, and all of us, his nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives, especially as these contents keep appearing on social media. For the sake of our mental and emotional well-being, we humbly ask that if it is necessary to post about the incident, please kindly blur the videos/images or make use of the pictures officially released by the family instead. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, prayers, love and support during this difficult period. Thank you.”

Relatives of slain Oyo teacher make emotional plea to Nigerians, say continuous circulation of death videos is deeply traumatising. Photo: temilola

Source: Instagram

Atiku slams Tinubu over security failures

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar condemned President Bola Tinubu's handling of Nigeria's security crisis, saying he cannot govern by hiding corpses.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, on May 19, 2026, Atiku described the continued bloodshed as a frightening collapse of leadership at the highest level.

He called for the immediate rescue of all abducted victims in Oyo State and urged Tinubu's government to embark on a comprehensive overhaul of the nation's increasingly ineffective security architecture.

Source: Legit.ng