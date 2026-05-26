Afrobeats musician Spyro criticised top religious leaders, including Pastor Adeboye and Bishop David Oyedepo, over their silence on worsening national insecurity

The music star shared an emotional video questioning why many churches and mosques continue preaching regular messages while violence and fear persist across the country

He expressed heartbreak over recent tragic events, including abductions and killings, urging other influential celebrities across the country to stop acting like everything is normal

Afrobeats singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, has openly criticised prominent spiritual leaders in Nigeria for keeping quiet while insecurity and hardship continue to worsen across the country.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on May 26, the artist expressed frustration that churches and mosques are still conducting regular sermons and services without addressing the alarming state of the nation.

Spyro calls on Nigerian pastors, Muslim clerics and celebrities to speak up over insecurity and violence across the country. Photo: spyro_official/rccg/davidoyedepoministries

Source: Instagram

Spyro explained that he never imagined he would have to call out respected pastors and clerics, but the situation has become unbearable.

He said the silence of religious leaders while citizens face violence, fear, and economic stress is deeply troubling.

“I never ever thought that a day like this would come, that I'll be calling out the people that I respect so much. But at this point, water don pass garri, the happenings in this country are sickening, exhausting, stressful.”

The singer noted that he could not bring himself to attend church because sermons were being delivered without reference to the ongoing crisis.

According to him, any church or mosque that fails to speak about the insecurity and the government’s responsibility is failing the people.

“Any church that is preaching any message that is different from what is happening in this country and speaking up for the people and speaking to the government, you are wrong. Any mosque right now that is speaking anything different from what is happening in this country right now, you are wrong.”

Spyro questions where Nigeria's most powerful spiritual leaders are as insecurity and violence continue to rise across the country. Photo: spyro_official/deeperlife/jerryezeministries

Source: Instagram

Spyro emphasised that the situation calls for a state of emergency, questioning why schools and normal activities continue despite the dangers.

Spyro questions Christian and Islamic religious leaders

He expressed disappointment that only a few voices from the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, like Pastor Emmanuel Iren, had spoken, while influential figures like Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, Pastor Bolaji, and Pastor Jerry Eze remained silent.

The singer also challenged Muslim clerics, asking where the sheikhs and alfas stand on the matter.

“earlier today I saw a video from PFN and it was I think it was Pastor Fola Davies, and the only known face I saw there was Pastor Iren.

Where is Pastor Adeboye in all of this? Where is David Oyedepo in all of this? Where is Pastor Kumuyi in this? Where is Pastor Bolaji in this? Where is Jerry Eze in this? And for the Muslims, where are your sheikhs? What are they saying? Where are the alfas? What are they saying?”

The singer lamented that the country is on the verge of collapse, citing incidents of beheadings, abductions, and violence against children in Oyo state and other places.

He reminded religious leaders that prophets in the Bible were raised to confront oppressive systems and deliver God’s people, questioning why such leadership is absent today.

“Even the Bible says the kingdom of heaven suffereth violence and the violence taketh it by force. Prophets were raised to go speak to the system, speak to the kings, and warn them. Is it that God doesn’t care about his people again? Is it that God is no longer speaking?”

Spyro concluded by urging celebrities and influential figures to speak up, insisting that silence is no longer acceptable as lives are being lost daily.

Watch the full video below:

Spyro shares unplanned worship experience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that singer Spyro opened up about an unexpected event during his Easter performance.

A viral online video showed the hitmaker kneeling on stage and leading a worship session instead of his normal setlist.

Spyro later explained on Instagram that the change happened because he felt led to alter his original plan for the event.

Source: Legit.ng