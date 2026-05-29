The NBS has revealed that Nigerians paid an average price for Household Kerosene in April 2026

Data shows Sokoto, Kebbi, and Lagos recorded the highest kerosene prices, while Bayelsa, Kogi, and Yobe posted the lowest

By zone, the North-West recorded the highest average kerosene price, while the South-East recorded the lowest in April 2026.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The average retail price per litre of Household Kerosene (NHK) paid by consumers in April 2026 stood at N2,976.94, representing a 22.49% increase compared to N2,430.38 recorded in March 2026.

On a year-on-year basis, the price rose by 34.12% from N2,219.69 in April 2025, highlighting continued pressure on household energy costs across Nigeria.

The North-West region recorded the highest kerosene prices in the country. Photo: AFP

Source: UGC

This was contained in the latest energy price watch report tracking retail prices of petroleum products across the country.

Kerosene price changes

On a state-level analysis, Sokoto recorded the highest average retail price per litre at N3,965.10, followed by Kebbi at N3,808.75 and Lagos at N3,790.90.

At the lower end, Bayelsa recorded the lowest average retail price at N1,815.40, followed by Kogi at N1,982.02 and Yobe at N2,235.price .

On a zonal basis, the North-West recorded the highest average retail price per litre at N3,437.15, followed by the North-East at N2,987.65, while the South-East posted the lowest at N2,674.61.

For gallon measurement, the average retail price stood at N13,396.23 in April 2026, up 22.49% from N10,936.71 in March 2026 and 61.50% higher than N8,294.98 in April 2025.

On state-level gallon analysis, Sokoto again led with N17,842.96, followed by Kebbi (N17,139.38) and Lagos (N17,059.05). Bayelsa recorded the lowest at N8,169.28, followed by Kogi (N8,919.09) and Yobe (N10,060.99).

Zonally, the North-West recorded the highest average gallon price at N15,467.16, while the South-East posted the lowest at N12,035.73.

Kerosene prices rose by over 22% month-on-month in April 2026. pHOTO: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Top 10 highest – per litre

Sokoto – N3,965.10

Kebbi – N3,808.75

Lagos – N3,790.90

Katsina – N3,743.09

Edo – N3,639.16

Bauchi – N3,609.23

Niger – N3,572.57

Jigawa – N3,482.24

Plateau – N3,425.20

Taraba – N3,418.13

Top 10 highest – per gallon

Sokoto – N17,842.96

Kebbi – N17,139.38

Lagos – N17,059.05

Katsina – N16,843.90

Edo – N16,376.22

Bauchi – N16,241.52

Niger – N16,076.55

Jigawa – N15,670.09

Plateau – N15,413.39

Taraba – N15,381.59

Petrol pump price rises above N1,500 per litre

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the average retail price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) stood at N1,532.93 in April 2026, representing a 23.69% increase from N1,239.33 in April 2025.

The figure also reflects a sharp month-on-month increase of 18.97% from N1,288.54 recorded in March 2026.

Source: Legit.ng