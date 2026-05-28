VeryDarkMan reacted strongly after presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga threatened legal action over a viral AI-generated audio allegedly linked to the activist

The social media critic questioned why officials focused heavily on the controversial audio while kidnappings continued to raise concerns among Nigerians

VDM claimed the attention surrounding the viral recording was part of attempts to target him, insisting that insecurity and the safety of victims deserved more urgent national attention

Nigerian social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has hit back at presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga after threats of arrest over a viral AI‑generated audio linked to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bayo Onanuga announced on Wednesday, May 27, that VeryDarkMan would face prosecution for allegedly sharing the fake audio clip.

The viral recording, which mimicked Tinubu’s voice, claimed that insecurity would continue because Nigerians did not vote for him in the 2023 presidential election.

VeryDarkMan questions Tinubu administration after Bayo Onanuga threatens action over viral audio clip. Photo: verydarkblackman/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Bayo Onanuga insisted that those responsible for spreading the recording needed to face the weight of the law.

Responding in a video posted on Instagram later that night, VeryDarkMan not only dismissed the allegations but also launched a scathing attack on Onanuga personally.

He described the presidential aide as unfit for his role and accused him of lacking the intelligence to focus on real national issues.

“President spokesman Bayo, you are a very stupid old man. I’m not trying to insult you, but look at the meaning of stupid. That’s what you represent. That is who you are.”

The Ratel President went further to say that officials under Tinubu’s administration were incapable of critical thinking, stressing that the government was using the viral audio as a distraction to silence him instead of addressing insecurity.

“I swear to God, you are so daft, and this is the reason why I said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not come back in 2027 because all the people that operate under him don’t use their brains.”

VeryDarkMan reacts angrily as Bayo Onanuga vows prosecution over controversial AI audio linked to the social media critic. Photo: verydarkblackman/bayoonanuga

Source: Instagram

The activist highlighted recent kidnappings in Oyo State, where schoolchildren and teachers were abducted.

He noted reports that one of the teachers had been killed, while others remained in captivity, even on Children’s Day.

VDM questioned why the Presidency had not spoken out on the matter, but was quick to threaten him over an online video.

“Bandits went into a school in Oyo State, they carried three teachers, one man, two women, they carried students. One of the teachers was backing an infant child. Few days later, there was a report that one of the teachers was behe@ded. Bayo Onanuga, where is your comment on that?”

VeryDarkMan concluded by insisting that only gullible people would believe the AI‑generated audio, while the real issue of insecurity continues to endanger lives.

“It’s only stupid people that will believe that video.”

Watch VDM's full video below:

VeryDarkMan's lawyers deny involvement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the legal team of VeryDarkMan reacted after the Presidency called for action over a controversial audio allegedly linked to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The lawyers, Deji Adeyanju & Partners, described the recording as doctored and falsely connected to their client.

The legal team also maintained that a review of VeryDarkMan’s verified social media pages would show that he neither created nor circulated the audio while calling on security agencies to investigate those behind the recording.

Source: Legit.ng