Editor’s note: The recent Oyo school kidnapping has renewed worries about safety in Nigeria and how fear now affects simple daily activities. In this piece, policy and economic freedom advocate Oluwatosin Ogundeyi writes about schools, roads, farms, and the growing caution affecting ordinary life.

Just last week, many Nigerians found themselves focused on Oyo state, following reports of the kidnapping of schoolchildren and teachers in the Oriire area of Ogbomoso. Like many Nigerians, I was shocked. Oyo is often seen as one of the relatively peaceful states in the South-West. However, the reactions that followed the incident revealed something deeper about the country we are becoming.

For me, the issue goes beyond the immediate horror of armed men invading schools and abducting children. The incident was another pointer to the fact that insecurity in Nigeria is no longer merely a security problem. It is gradually becoming an affront to the personal freedom of Nigerians.

How daily life in Nigeria is being affected as insecurity spreads across communities. Photo: LIONEL HEALING

Source: Getty Images

When insecurity starts feeling normal

For many Nigerians, freedom once meant democracy, elections, and constitutional rights. Today, freedom feels more practical and fragile. It is Haruna travelling without fear of abduction. It is Chima sending his children to school and expecting them back safely. It is Tade driving on Nigerian highways without rehearsing emergency phone calls in his head. It is Nigerians living without constantly calculating danger. That taste of freedom for Nigerians is quietly disappearing.

The tragedy of the Oyo school kidnapping was not simply a case of children being abducted. Nigeria has, unfortunately, witnessed too many such incidents. Public shock now competes with public exhaustion. What made the moment particularly different and quite revealing was how Nigerians responded to it. Nigerians immediately began calling for national prayers, private security sprang up everywhere, and discussion around safer schools began. Political parties conducted primaries, and party members voted in the process. Citizens adjusted psychologically within hours, almost instinctively. That adjustment is where the danger lies for me. How does a society become so familiar with fear that abnormality begins to feel normal?

Living around danger instead of opportunity

For many Nigerians, the fear is no longer abstract; it is now a lived reality. How could a normal act of sending a child to school, or resuming at your place of work, now come with a burden of anxiety? For years now, interstate travel has become a source of anxiety for many citizens; farmers think twice before going to their farmlands, and business owners calculate the risks before opening shops. Nigerians facing these new realities now have to organize their lives around fear rather than opportunity.

The damage goes beyond economics or politics. Over time, insecurity changes how citizens think, behave, and relate to society itself. Once people begin organizing their lives primarily around survival rather than opportunity, the meaning of freedom changes fundamentally. Thomas Hobbes once argued that the first responsibility of the state is protection from violence and disorder. Without security, every other right becomes unstable. One may possess freedom constitutionally but lack it in practice. Nigeria is an example of this contradiction.

Rights on paper, caution in reality

Citizens still possess rights on paper, but many can no longer exercise them. How free is a trader afraid of interstate travel, a student frightened by school insecurity, or a farmer unable to enter farmland because of violent attacks? Gradually, insecurity transforms citizens into cautious survivors. For me, the most disturbing aspect of the crisis is how deeply we have normalized this into our national consciousness. We now casually identify “dangerous roads” the way people discuss traffic routes. Some states or even communities have become associated with kidnapping risks. Friends and families routinely track journeys in real time, not out of affection alone, but out of genuine fear. Conversations that should sound alarming now sound normal.

How fear is now part of daily living in Nigeria. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What insecurity destroys first is confidence. Once people lose confidence in safety, movement becomes restricted, businesses suffer, and even ordinary social interactions begin to change. This explains why insecurity affects even those who are never directly attacked, and how fear radiates in our social interactions. A kidnapping in Oyo changes the behavior of parents in Ogun; violence in Kaduna alters travel decisions in Lagos; attacks in Benue influence food prices nationwide. Even people far from the violence begin to change how they live.

When survival replaces ambition

Nigeria, the giant of Africa, is one of Africa’s most energetic societies, her citizens are entrepreneurial, mobile, ambitious, and deeply adaptive people. However, insecurity slowly suffocates those sterling qualities. Wherever uncertainty dominates daily life, certain things are bound to happen; people stop taking risks, businesses slow down, and survival becomes the priority.

The generation growing up with instability

The long-term implications worry me the most, especially for younger Nigerians. We are raising a generation that may begin to see instability as normal. Many young people are already learning survival instincts before civic confidence. That psychological inheritance may outlive the violence itself.

Hannah Arendt once warned that fear weakens public life because frightened societies eventually retreat inward. Citizens withdraw from participation, trust declines, and collective purpose begins to erode. Nigeria increasingly shows symptoms of that retreat. People avoid public spaces more cautiously, communities increasingly view unfamiliar faces with suspicion, and citizens no longer rely on institutions of government but on private security arrangements. Rich Nigerians who can afford it now buy layers of personal protection while poorer citizens absorb vulnerability directly.

A country divided by security

What emerges from all this is unequal freedom, because insecurity ultimately creates two nations within one country: those who can afford protection and those who cannot. The Oyo incident, therefore, should not merely provoke temporary outrage or placard display as Nigerians have done after several previous tragedies, including the Chibok abductions. It should force a deeper national reflection about what Nigerians are slowly losing beneath the headlines. Security is not simply about preventing attacks. It is about preserving the conditions that allow ordinary people to live freely.

No society truly progresses when parents fear schools, travelers fear roads, farmers fear land, and citizens fear uncertainty more than poverty itself. In the end, insecurity does more than take lives. It changes how people live. And when citizens begin organizing their entire lives around fear, freedom itself starts to disappear.

Oluwatosin Ogundeyi is the Executive Director of the Institute for Free Market and Entrepreneurship, West Africa, Ibadan, Nigeria. He can be reached via Ogundeyi@ifreme.org or +2349035930050

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng