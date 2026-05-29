Rapper Zlatan Ibile issued a public apology to his colleague Seyi Vibez following their recent online clash

Seyi Vibez accepted the apology, but his controversial response sparked reactions on social media

Many fans praised Zlatan for showing maturity, while others slammed Seyi Vibez for his comments

Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile has tendered a public apology to fellow artiste Seyi Vibez after their heated exchange on social media.

The clash started when Seyi Vibez accused Zlatan of mocking his Fuji Moto project through ad-libs on Adekunle Gold’s track Life of the Faaji.

Fans praise Zlatan Ibile for handling the Seyi Vibez feud with maturity, as Seyi Vibez's reply continues to divide opinions online. Photo: zlatan_ibile/seyi_vibez

Source: Instagram

The matter escalated as Seyi Vibez fired back with harsh words in multiple social media posts, calling Zlatan a backup singer and criticising his clothing line.

However, Zlatan Ibile later took to his social media page on Thursday, May 28, to clear the air.

He explained that he never intended to disrespect Seyi Vibez and described the incident as a misunderstanding.

The Zanku crooner stressed that he still loved him and was open to settling things whenever Seyi was ready, referring to him as his younger brother.

“It actually hurts that my brother thinks I would diss him in anyway. It’s literally a misunderstanding. @seyi_vibez, it’s all love bro, when you’re ready to talk it out I’m here !! ❤️4L ABURO MI”

Fans react to Seyi Vibez's comments after Zlatan Ibile apologised to him. Photo: zlatan_ibile/seyi_vibez

Source: Instagram

Seyi Vibez responded by rejecting the idea that Zlatan was his brother, saying his mother knows her children.

The singer accepted the apology but warned Zlatan not to use backup artiste lines against him again, while addressing him as "Egbon Adugbo", meaning "Area Brother".

"Iya LOSEYI know how many pikin she born But Apology accepted Egbon Adugbo Pls next time don’t do back up artiste to diss me on a song Thank You Zlatan"

The reply stirred mixed reactions online. Many fans criticised Seyi Vibez for being disrespectful, while others praised Zlatan for showing maturity in handling the situation.

Read Seyi Vibez's response below:

Fans react to Zlatan and Seyi Vibez's posts

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@AsakyGRN:

“Whatever respect I had for you before just quadrupled. 💯”

@BFolaa:

“See maturity… Zlatan, I’m your fan, and I’ve respect you more from now on… You earned my respect for ever boss”

@seyikanbai:

“Zlatan came from the streets, made it and re branded totally This level of maturity has never been seen in the history of afrobeats, God bless you Zanku.”

@SkdXtera:

“This tweet is even more disrespectful to Zlatan 😂😭🤌🏾 Calling him egbon adugbo, brushing off the “lil bro” comment, and still referring to him as a backup singer.”

@bankybee22:

“But zlatan actually apologize, when you know you will accept apology, you don’t need the first line anymore Iya Lioseyi know how many pikin she born. It sound immature”

@CYP_H3R:

“I no blame u, na zlatan I blame, For zlatan to reduce hin level apologize to u, worwor thin like u wey get pride , Ahhh zlatan don fall my hand 😭😭 , wacka 🖐️there sha”

Zlatan Ibile holds a private wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zlatan Ibile took a major step in his relationship with his longtime partner, Davita Lamai.

The popular rapper held a private civil wedding ceremony with the mother of his child away from public attention.

This confirmed massive marriage speculations which began after Davita updated her Instagram name to include Zlatan’s surname in March.

Source: Legit.ng