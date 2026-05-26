Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has recounted his last moments with his son, Kambilichukwu, before his passing in 2023

The actor revealed their final conversation was filled with laughter, jokes, and normal father-son bonding

He described how a joyful morning later turned into one of the most painful moments of his life

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has opened up on the last time he saw his first son, Kambilichukwu Edochie, before the boy’s tragic death in 2023.

Speaking during an interview on the Honest Bunch Podcast by Glitch Africa Studios, the actor described how the day began like any other in their home, with no hint of the tragedy that would follow just hours later.

The actor recalled that his son came into his room early in the morning before leaving for school.

Yul Edochie recalls that his son came into his room early in the morning before leaving for school. Photos: Yul Edochie.

Source: Instagram

According to him, they spent time talking, laughing, and joking in what felt like a typical father-son interaction.

He said they discussed the boy’s height, noting that Kambilichukwu had grown significantly and was almost as tall as him.

The teenager reportedly mentioned that only one student in his class was taller, a comment that made them both laugh.

The actor revealed that just about three hours after his son left for school, he received an urgent call asking him to come to a hospital.

He said he rushed there without any idea of what had happened, only to be met with a heartbreaking reality upon arrival.

According to him, he saw his son lying lifeless in the hospital.

He stated:

"That was my first son. That morning, he came into my room before going to school. We talked and joked about his height because he was quite tall. He was almost taller than me at that time, we joked about it and he told me only one boy was taller than him in his class. We gisted and laughed, then he left. About three hours after they called me, I came to the hospital and I saw him dead like this.”

Yul explained that the final conversation with his son remains deeply etched in his mind because nothing about that morning suggested what was to come.

He described it as one of those moments where normal life continues, completely unaware that everything is about to change in a matter of hours.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

Onyeka Lovelyn Uko stated:

"Men are humans too and they have emotions, if they need to cry then let them cry, it is also a step to healing too. Talks like this have sent so many men into depression and make them excessively mean and aggressive.. crying does not make anyone less of a man pls..."

Ajiboye Abiola Oluwakemi wrote:

"I almost lost my sights when I lost my only child after waiting for 11 years."

Yul Edochie says he spent time with his late son talking, laughing, and joking in what felt like a typical father-son interaction. Photo: Yul Edochie.

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie reacts to crashed marriage

Legit.ng had reported that Yul Edochie had continued to speak about his ex-wife as he appeared on the Honest Bunch Podcast.

He shared part of what happened between them and all the things he wished for her while speaking about his new wife.

The actor noted that he and his ex-wife know what happened that led to the dissolution of their union and bragged that gist full grounds.

Source: Legit.ng