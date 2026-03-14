A former lecturer of Covenant University, who also has a PhD, has taken to social media to mention his salary

The experienced individual took to his media page to engage in discussion and also share his payslip

The amount he mentioned as his salary caught the attention of many people, who took to the comments page to react

A former lecturer of Covenant University, who also has a PhD, has captured people's attention after disclosing the amount he was paid as salary despite his degree and qualifications.

The brilliant individual backed up his claim with a photo, which serves as evidence of the amount he was paid as salary and the specific year.

Former Covenant University lecturer grabs attention after showing salary. Photo naira note for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/MrPharm_, Getty Images/Tolu Owoeye

Source: Twitter

Former Covenant University displays his payslip

His statement shows that he currently does not work with the institution, as he referred to the school in the past tense.

@Engrbimmy wrote on his social media page: "I looked at my payslip (with Ph.D) from when I was a Lecturer at Covenant University, and I started crying."

"Man was legit earning 133k WITH A Ph.D."

By revealing the amount he was paid in the viral post, many on social media found his statement hard to believe.

An individual, @MrPharm_, asked what year the lecturer taught at Covenant University or the year he was paid the said amount he mentioned.

To prove his statement is true, @Engrbimmy replied with proof from his PayPal.

Former Covenant University lecturer with PhD reveals January 2024 salary. Photo Source: Twitter/MrPharm

Source: Twitter

He added to the photo:

"This was January 2024."

A statement to further prove that he received the amount he mentioned as salary in January 2024.

Legit.ng reached out to the individual for comments, but he has not responded at the time of writing this report.

His post about Covenant University has since gone viral, with many people talking about it online.

Reactions as former lecturer shows payslip

@Tcastolo_ shated:

"Pretty sure that wasn’t the only school you lectured in. Many ph.d lecturers in govt / state universities tend to take side hustles in private universities as well."

@EgboGideon_ noted:

"So what are parents paying expensive school fees for if they can't pay lecturers well? They quality of teaching won't align."

@Chimdi_Victor_ said:

"Was there free accommodation, free light and water? Or do you still get to pay for all these on the same salary?"

@DonWizi shared:

"Just imagine.... How does that even fly. But you go see people dey manage cos option no dey."

@mic_mitosis1 wrote:

"You were most likely a Lecturer II at the time, which is usually the entry level for candidates with PhD, without teaching experience."

@OKIKIOLU__ added:

"You're most likely to be overused, underpaid, and even make you believe you're good for nothing if you work any Christian establishment here in Nigeria. Unlike the normal establishments, where there's a very high tendency of them treating you right. I stand to be corrected."

@Thee_Cypraino said:

"Someone in the Cs of quoted tweet said some of the best jobs are in their hands, the question of how is what he's not been able to answer. Anyone who's been in the system knows how limiting it is and how they waive it over you like there's nothing better outside their system."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Mmesomachukwu Ogbonnah, a Covenant University graduate, cried after seeing a B in a 6-unit course but later worked harder and graduated with a first-class grade.

Covenant University student overcomes academic setbacks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of Covenant University, Temiloluwa, went viral after sharing how she improved her academic performance.

She revealed that she once had six Fs and a 1.44 GPA, but later scored five As and one B in her final semester, ultimately graduating with a Second Class Upper (3.46/5.00).

Source: Legit.ng