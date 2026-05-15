Gunmen attacked Community High School in Ahoro-Esinele and abducted the school principal alongside an unspecified number of students

A teacher was reportedly shot during the attack as the assailants fled through a forest reserve with the victims

Oyo State Police Command confirmed the incident and deployed officers, including the commissioner of police, to the affected community

Armed men have abducted the principal of Community High School, Ahoro-Esinele, in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, alongside an unspecified number of students following an attack on the school.

The incident occurred on the morning of Friday, May 15, between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., according to residents of the community.

Oyo State Police Command confirmed the incident and deployed officers. Photo: FB/NPF

Source: Twitter

Witnesses said the attackers invaded the school premises and forced several victims away before escaping through a nearby forest route.

Gunmen attack Oyo secondary school

Residents identified the abducted principal as Rachael Alamu.

Community sources also disclosed that a teacher sustained gunshot injuries during the attack, although details about the condition of the victim remain unclear.

The attackers reportedly fled with the principal’s vehicle after carrying out the operation. Residents said the gunmen escaped into a forest reserve bordering the area before security operatives could arrive.

The incident caused panic within the community, with many residents blaming the delayed response on the long distance between the town and the nearest police station.

Reports are emerging that another attack happened on a bordering community, Yawota, which is a few kilometers away from the location.

It is reported that the attacks happened at the same time.

Police begin rescue response

The spokesperson for the Oyo State Police Command, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed that security agencies were aware of the attack.

He said authorities were still working to determine the exact number of students abducted during the incident.

Ayanlade added that the Commissioner of Police and a team of officers had already departed for the community to assess the situation and coordinate further response efforts.

Bandits storm national park service in Oyo, kill five

Earlier this year, Legit.ng reported that five operatives of the National Park Service stationed in Oloka, Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State were killed late Tuesday night after gunmen stormed their post around 9pm.

Some of the officers were shot at, and others burned to death. The bandits then packed their weapons before fleeing into the forest.

A relative of one of the victims told Legit.ng that the officers were believed to be resting when the assault began. One of the bodies was reportedly found on a prayer mat, raising the impression that the officer was shot while observing prayers. Family members have described the discovery as deeply painful and shocking.

Source: Legit.ng