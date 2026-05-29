Morayo Brown, the host of The Morayo Show , has reacted to the backlash trailing one of her guests, Shaffy Bello

The actress had spoken about call girls, and what she said did not go down well with many who heard her

Fans were divided after hearing what Morayo said about Shaffy Bello’s utterance on her show

The host of The Morayo Show, Morayo Brown, has reacted to the criticism faced by one of her guests, Shaffy Bello.

The actress had appeared on the show, where she spoke about call girls and stated that they should continue with what they were doing but eventually consider their growth.

Reactions over Morayo Brown's utterance about Shaffy Bello's utterance on her show. Photo credit@morayobrown/@shaffybello

Source: Instagram

She was dragged over her utterance, as many claimed she was promoting being a call girl.

Reacting to the backlash, Morayo said people should stop trolling the actress. According to her, Shaffy Bello was speaking from a place of empathy and was not encouraging people to go into such a profession.

“Her focus was on empathy and not judgment. She is not endorsing being a call girl. She was saying, ‘I see you, but don’t stay there."

Fans divided over Shaffy Bello's utterance about call girls. Photo credit@shaffybello

Source: Instagram

Morayo Brown shares more about Shaffy Bello

In her video, the media personality added that she had been trying to get in touch with the actress, but Shaffy Bello did not honour her invitation on time because she was very busy. She eventually appeared on the show.

She also stated that her show was not created for clickbait or dragging people, but to bring joy to viewers, as she explained the meaning of her name at the beginning of the programme.

Morayo Brown pleaded with people to stop trolling Shaffy Bello, describing her as a national treasure.

“Aunty Shaffy Bello is our national joy. The response to her utterance is not encouraging.”

Here is the Instagram post below:

Reactions to Morayo Brown's video

Here are comments below:

@doreenomosele reacted:

"Aunty Moyo, that was not her intention, but that statement came from a place … it wasn’t even once.” Do it with respect.” Do it with your full chest.” What happened to it is wrong, get out of it. Get out of it. Find something else to do! Cry out for help! Sell pure water if you have to.., I get the empathy, but this is social media… if someone's daughter is 16 and she sees that, won’t she start thinking street girl is a considerable thing to do when life hits?"

@beeceeugboh said:

"She said exactly what I would have said, which is the absolute truth! She spoke with wisdom, and people understood her well. We just like to twist things to make people look bad! Thanks for speaking up for her sis! We are here for only joy."

@kennybraidedwigs shared:

"Some people can’t even comprehend even if you explain till tomorrow. We who understand do well."

@viableinks_solution commented:

"There’s nothing not serious in what Madam Shaffy Bello had said, let’s put sentiment aside. Will you tell someone to do drugs to survive and stop, or will you advise a child to do Yahoo and stop? Legitimacy cannot be overemphasized. And you are aware of the society we are in and how hard it is for many to comprehend, cos we hear in part and many would thrive on that little. For me, it’s all shades of wrong, ma! You forget that just one trial may lead to the death of some people."

Shaffy Bello speaks on motherhood

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shaffy Bello opened up about a personal medical decision she made decades ago regarding childbirth.

The veteran actress revealed on her YouTube platform that she underwent a procedure to tie her fallopian tubes to prevent having more children. Shaffy Bello explained that she made this firm choice 26 years ago despite her former husband begging her to expand their family.

Source: Legit.ng