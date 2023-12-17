It's been a long year that has seen the country go through many ups and downs. From the CBN cash swap policy used to hold the entire country for ransom to the 2023 election campaign season and many more.

All of this negativity might have stolen the shine of the entertainment industry for a while, but some young new talents could somehow hold their own and make their voices heard.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of the biggest breakout stars of 2023. Photo credit: @odumodublvck/@officialkelvinpower/@theycallmeshallipopi

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng, in this article, has highlighted the top seven singers who got their big breaks in the music industry in 2023.

1. Odumodu Blvck is the raging tornado:

No other Nigerian artist had a more significant year than Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, aka Odumodu Blvck; he came through like a raging tornado, delivering multiple hit songs.

Odumodu is credited as the new face of hip-hop in Nigeria. His unique style of rap and overtly expressive lyrics have endeared him to many Nigerians.

His breakout song was Declan Rice. The track was named after a famous Arsenal player who moved from West Ham to Arsenal last summer. Declan was unveiled as a Gunner with Odumodu's song. This further cemented his place as a global star.

Odumdublvck recently dropped his debut album, and it has been ranked as one of the top 10 best albums of the year.

2. Shallipopi, the man with the Evian:

Crown Uzama, aka Shallipopi, is an Edo state-born singer who first got on the radar of many after reports that the EFCC arrested him.

He further stirred the pot when he went online to call out Davido and one of his new artists, Logos Olori, who he accused of stealing his song.

Shallipopi dropped his official debut single, Elon Musk, some weeks after the EFCC arrested him. It became an instant hit. Without delay, he dropped another hit track, Ex-Convict, which shot him into stardom.

Since arriving in Lagos from Edo state in January, Shallipopi has dropped an album, launched a record label and settled his court case with Pa Edo Monday. What a year it has been for the young singer.

3. Nasboi, the Umbrella boy:

Popular comic Micheal Nasiru Lawal, aka Nasboi, isn't a new face in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

However, as he delves fully into music in 2023, his latest ventures also put him on the radar.

He dropped his official debut single, Umbrella, which has been a massive hit. Nasboi's new song has seen several Nigerian celebs jump on its viral TikTok trend, which has led many to tag it as the December song for 2023.

Nasboi is yet to drop an album, which he shared was in the works. But this track has earned him a place on this list.

4. Yungi Duu of Zeh Nation:

This list wouldn't be complete without Oluwabamishe Lukman Abioro, aka Yungi Duu. He has been one of the biggest musical revelations of 2023.

For several months, Bamishe trended online. At some point, he became a meme even when he didn't have an official single because of his relationship with his label boss, Portable.

Before releasing his debut single, Oyinmo, Yungi Duu was assaulted and sent packing by his former label boss. Weeks later, he joined Carter Efe's label, and like they say, the rest is history.

Oyinmo debuted at number six on the Naija official music chart. What a massive achievement for a first-timer.

Non-music breakout stars

5. VeryDarkman, Iyabo Ojo's nightmare:

Nigerian social media activist Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan (VDM), is one of the biggest revelations in 2023.

His social media activism and call for justice became a rallying point in 2023 for many. VDM caught the attention of many through his work with some skincare vendors.

In one of his most famous busts, he got a popular Abuja skincare vendor, Jenny's Glow, to lose her shop after discovering that she sells unlicensed products.

After that, VDM's fame grew further with his massive involvement in Mohbad's death case. He took on Iyabo Ojo and her black bonnet.

He helped redirect a narrative about the case from the onslaught of singer Naira Marley and Sam Larry for a deeper investigation within the late singer's inner circle.

6. Layi Wasabi, the emerging force comedy:

Famous skit maker and comic Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola, aka Layi Wasabi, has been quite a revelation.

Layi has been around for a while, but 2023 was his breakout as he took his content to a new level.

In 2023, the comic won numerous awards that can be used to confirm his legacy and rise to fame. He was crowned the skit maker of the year by WAP awards and the emerging force of skit making by TrendUpp awards.

Layi, across the board, is agreed to be the biggest breakout star from the skit-making industry.

7. Kelvin Power, The Celebrity Bodyguard:

Kelvin Atobiloye, aka Kelvin Power, has been one of the most famous faces on social media who isn't actually an entertainer.

The celebrity bouncer gained prominence after a clip of him tossing a fan who ran on stage to harass Kelvin's boss, ace Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel.

Afterwards, his walking step stirred further attention after he was seen moving unusually in a viral clip where he was seen escorting Kizz Daniel on stage.

Ever since, he has been in the news for his little-to-say persona. He has also delved into content creation, working on skits with Cute Abiola and many others.

He has also been seen at events as a special guest. He recently hosted a meet and greet for his fans.

Odumodublvck's "Declan Rice" ranks no.2 on global hip-hop chart

Legit.ng recalls reporting Odumodublvck's massive achievement as his global presence as a hip-hop star was cemented by Spotify's 2023 wrap.

According to Spotify's yearly music wrap-up, Odumodu's song Declan Rice is the second most listened to and most popular hip-hop song of 2023 worldwide.

The song is credited for giving Odumodublvck his big break into the Nigerian music industry. Odumodu is the first Nigerian hip-hop artist to rank so high on the Spotify yearly wrap.

Source: Legit.ng