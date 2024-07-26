A coalition of civil societies has commended Agriculture Minister Sen. Abubakar Kyari for his transparency and efforts in distributing food, among others

During a joint press conference, speakers like Mallam Yusuf Khalifa, among others highlighted Kyari's integrity and equitable distribution of resources

The groups praised Kyari for ending marginalisation in resource distribution, modernising the agricultural sector

A coalition of civil societies and groups has praised the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, for his efforts and transparency in distributing food, fertilisers, and other farming inputs nationwide.

The commendation was made during a joint press conference in Abuja on Thursday, July 25.

The conference featured speakers such as Mallam Yusuf Khalifa, National Coordinator of the Coalition of Ethnic Nationalities’ Rights Agenda; Dr. Eberechi Okonkwo, Convener of the South East Revival Coalition; and Comrade Olajide Olumide Adeniyi, Executive Secretary of Progressive Yoruba Youth for Change.

The groups noted that the Kyari has established a reputation for integrity and transparency within the ministry, ThisDay reported.

The group said:

"Under Kyari’s leadership, the distribution of food, fertilizers, and other farming inputs nationwide has been remarkably transparent.

"Senator Kyari has shown a genuine commitment to improving food security and nutrition in the country by ensuring equity and fairness in the distribution of agricultural resources."

'Kyari ensured equitable distribution of farm inputs'

Speaking still, the group noted that Kyari proved transparency when he ensured equitable distribution of farm input to drive needed development in the agricultural sector, Nigerian Tribune reported.

They said:

"We commend his nationalistic approach. His equitable distribution of farming inputs has laid a robust foundation for a prosperous and sustainable agricultural sector.

"Kyari's relentless efforts to transform the agricultural sector and achieve self-sufficiency in food production for Nigeria are highly patriotic."

Kyari lauded for effective utilisation of resources

The group also praised the minister for ensuring the ministry's resources are utilised positively.

The group said:

"His outstanding leadership has ended the marginalization issues in the distribution of food, fertilizers, and other farming inputs.

"The effective utilization of resources by the Minister has been crucial in modernizing the agricultural sector and promoting peace and harmony on farms across the nation."

The groups urged the minister to sustain his visionary leadership, effective resource utilisation, and strategic initiatives, which have yielded significant progress in the agricultural sector.

