Fast-rising Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck disclosed that he declined an invitation to perform at President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu's inauguration event

The rapper, renowned for his hit song Declan Rice, divulged this in a now-deleted message on the microblogging platform Twitter

According to him, the inauguration team approached him about performing at the inaugural event on May 29, but he declined

Pictures of Odumodublvck and Bola Ahmed Tinubu Credit: @odumodublvck, @officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Odumodublvck stated in a tweet on Thursday, May 25, that the inauguration team approached him about performing at the ceremony on May 29, but he declined.

He added that they should have done more research before approaching him, implying that he does not share the president-elect’s values.

"They tried to get me to perform at the inauguration; they did not do their research," he wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

See his post below

Nigerians react to Odumodublvck's reports

@effizzzyy:

"The odogwu bitters bag is better and convenient >>."

@manuel_uncle:

"He can do without their policy."

@Ameh02060127:

"I call him king."

@Edisondaily:

"Baba you for perform collect your money oo.. if not you, another artiste go do am."

Source: Legit.ng