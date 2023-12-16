Reekado Banks is currently trending on X, formerly Twitter, for his old tweets about some of his colleagues

Way back in 2012 and 2013, when Wizkid, Olamide and Davido were the biggest deals in the industry, Reekado seemed to have a problem with them

In some of his tweets, he took a jab at Wizkid's voice and rapper Olamide's dream to bring home a Grammy

Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, professionally known as Reekado Banks, is the topic of discourse on social media at the time of this post.

Netizens managed to dig out over ten-year-old tweets of the singer trolling some of his colleagues in the industry.

Netizens react as old Reekado Banks' tweets surface Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@reekadobanks/@davido

Source: Instagram

Reekado dragged Olamide, Wizkid, Davido, and Vector, taking a significant jab at their talent, careers and dreams.

In a 2012 tweet, he made fun of Wizkid's age and, in another, made an unpleasant remark about how the singer's voice sounds at the end of his songs.

In another 2013 tweet, Reekado, who lost his mum a year ago, laughed at Olamide's affirmation about winning a Grammy with his talent.

Also, in 2012, he called rapper Vector the driest rapper and queried how Davido, who gave him free promotion in 2022, spent money without thinking of his future generation.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Reekado Banks' tweets

Read some of the comments sighted about the old tweets below:

pearlbeni:

"Then they be like forgive and forget my past lmaooo no way bruh."

nuel_la_nigzx:

"Most people are haters until they start winning…that’s he’s past.. version of him."

___fayvour1:

"Main reason why it’s not good to speak on a pain you’ve not felt. Life deep be very careful."

the_realdetoun:

"He now entered the same industry and was pushed off. Man is back to under upcoming artiste."

generalwhizzy:

"It’s easy to judge from the outside. You self don enter see say it no easy."

Reekado Banks speaks on retiring from music

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer caused a stir on social media after he spoke about his retirement.

The 28-year-old singer appeared to have given himself ten more years in the music industry and noted that he would retire at 38.

According to the Ozumba Mbadiwe star, he will become a chef after he retires from music.

Source: Legit.ng