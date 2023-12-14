Young Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck trends online as he makes history and ranks high amongst global hip-hop artists

Odumodublvck's Declan Rice was ranked as the second-best hip-hop song of the year, just a place behind Se Grita by Morad and Juls

The yearly music wrap released by the popular streaming app Spotify for the best global hip-hop song trends in Nigeria as Odumodu gatecrashes into the top five

Young Nigerian rapper and hip-hop artist Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck, recently trended online after a massive achievement showing he is now a global music star.

According to the recently released yearly wrap-up by music streaming platform Spotify, Odumodu's song Declan Rice is the second most listened to and most popular hip-hop song of 2023 worldwide.

Odumodublvck's "Declan Rice" ranks no.2 on Spotify's global hip-hop songs.

Odumodublvck is the first Nigerian hip-hop artist to achieve this feat

The song is credited for giving Odumodublvck his big break into the Nigerian music industry. Recall that Odumodu's song Declan Rice was used to unveil the midfielder after he moved from West Ham to Arsenal last summer.

Odumodublvck is the first Nigerian hip-hop artist to achieve this feat and rank as high in the top 20 globally since Spotify was launched.

See Spotify's announcement below:

Reactions trail Odumodublvck's hip-hop achievement

Here are some of the comments that trailed Odumodublvck's achievement:

"HIP HOP LEGACY."

"ODUMOOOO!!!"

"ODUMO!!."

"This is huge, it is a monster achievement."

"Tani bobo yi gan sef, Odumodu bawo."

"No be lieeeeeeee."

"This guy just come from nowhere scatter everywhere."

"Odumodu don cause problem for this Twitter."

