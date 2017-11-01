How to load Airtel card in Nigeria: A step-by-step guide

All new and existing customers need to know how to recharge Airtel SIM cards to access various services. You can use the amount loaded to make calls, buy data bundles, or share airtime with your loved ones.

The Airtel logo. Photo: @airtelng

Source: UGC

Many Nigerians use more than one telecommunications network for various reasons. It is not unusual for one to forget how to recharge Airtel SIM cards. This guide will teach or remind you how to do it effortlessly.

How to recharge Airtel

Have you been wondering how to load an Airtel card in 2022? Check out the step-by-step guide on how to do this.

How to recharge an Airtel card

Learning how to recharge an Airtel card in Nigeria is essential for all Airtel subscribers. The network has provided a code to load an Airtel card, and the steps you should follow are listed below.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Purchase a recharge card from the nearest retailer.

On your device, dial *126*the sixteen-digit number#, then press the call or send key.

Your account balance will be automatically credited with the amount purchased.

To check your balance, dial *123# and press the call or send key.

A lady using her phone as she eats. Photo: pexels.com, @Ketut Subiyanto

Source: UGC

Alternative recharge options

If you do not have a recharge card, you can load your line online or from your bank account.

Using the Airtel recharge code (topping up from your bank account)

There is a code to recharge Airtel, which is the simplest way to load airtime for busy businesspeople. Follow the steps below to load your line. Kindly note that this will only work if you have linked your Airtel line to your bank account.

Dial the USSD *444# on your device.

Select the service or product option you want.

Select the payment option either through your bank or debit card.

Enter the amount, and follow the subsequent prompts to complete the process.

NB: You can use this USSD code to load airtime for yourself, friends, and family. You can also use it to buy data bundles for yourself and others.

Online recharge

Follow the steps below to complete your online recharge.

Visit the Airtel Nigeria website.

Go to Pay and Recharge in the menu.

in the menu. Select Recharge Now, then follow the prompts.

Recharging from an ATM

Using the steps below, you can also load your card at an ATM.

Visit an ATM.

Select Recharge , then Airtel .

, then . Enter your phone number followed by the amount, then follow the prompts to complete the process.

A man smiling as he uses his phone. Photo: pexels.com, @Oladimeji Ajegbile

Source: UGC

How do I contact Airtel Nigeria?

You can contact the telecommunications network using the contact details below.

Telephone number: 111 (Airtel users)/ +234 802 150 0111 (other networks or if you are abroad)

111 (Airtel users)/ +234 802 150 0111 (other networks or if you are abroad) Facebook: @airtelng

@airtelng Twitter: @AirtelNigeria

@AirtelNigeria Instagram: @airtelnigeria

@airtelnigeria E-mail address: customercare@ng.airtel.com

What is the code to recharge Airtel?

The code to load a card is *126*the sixteen-digit number#. On the other hand, the code to load airtime from a linked bank account is *444#.

How do I keep my Airtel Nigeria SIM active while abroad?

You can keep your SIM active by activating international roaming services. Activating these services means you can remain in touch with families, friends, and business associates while aboard.

What is Airtel Nigeria's customer care number?

The customer care number for this telecommunications network is 111 using an Airtel SIM card. If you are using another network, you should dial +234 802 150 0111.

Learning how to recharge Airtel SIM cards is important for all subscribers. You can load your SIM card using a recharge card, online, or via a linked bank account.

READ ALSO: How to transfer airtime from Glo to Glo? Complete guide

Legit.ng recently published a guide on how to transfer airtime from Glo to Glo. Glo is a multinational telecommunications company founded by Mike Adenuga in August 2003.

The network has millions of users across Nigeria. Users can share airtime with their families and friends using a few simple steps.

Source: Legit.ng