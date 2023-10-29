Iyabo Ojo's online fight with Verydarkman has turned into an ugly exchange of words all of a sudden

After the actress replied to the online activist's video where he called her a failed actress with a scattered life, he replied

Verdarkman called his mum to pray for Iyabo, and he went ahead to call her and her daughter unprintable names

Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, made another video, a reply to Iyabo Ojo's, where she insulted him and his mum for failing to raise him right.

In the clip on his page, which has gone viral, the online activist called his mum and told her what Iyabo Ojo said about her.

Netizens react to Verydarkman's video to Iyabo Ojo Photo credit: @verydarkblackman/@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Verydarkman's mum slammed Iyabo Ojo for being disrespectful and, at the end of the conversation, prayed that she would be delivered from the spirit in her.

He then decided to reply to the actress the un-Christian way, unlike his mum. Verydarkman alleged the actress and her daughter Priscy sleep with men for money and he offered that his friend would sleep with them together and pay them off while he watches.

The online activist also called Iyabo Ojo a dry woman, and other unprintable names and queried how her lover Paulo enjoys sleeping with her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Verydarkman's video

kvnglammie_:

"Nobody gives a f about your mom, you disrespected someone’s mom too."

lowcut_slays:

"Engagements of all sorts, even if it's out of disdain, is what fuels this guy. Know this and know peace."

quin_uju:

"I’m sorry but your mom truly failed you and it sounds planned just rest."

_mezrosee:

"A mother that didn’t even ask what he posted to warrant the response he got lol… heal bro."

adebimpe_55:

"Iyabo is right his mother failed him."

lovecasted:

"Hope he has proof of the mother and daughter threesome.. else Iyabo should sue him for defamation."

_radiantj_:

"This boy is really a nuisance now..At first, with the skincare thing, he was doing okay but now? I have no words, nai the followers and hypers I blame."

kiky_ola:

"To me, this is another insult to your mama. He forgot to tell his mother he disrespected her first? Zero follow up but you’re discrediting her effort, why? You came to Lagos only to eat like a glutton that you are."

humble_ggowell:

"Omo see wetin grown up man dey do. God abeg o."

msthomas__:

"I can never understand why a man that weighs atleast 40bags of cement is so thirsty for attention online. This man is about 300kg but not one bit of brain."

sisi_nene3:

"Your mama nor dey see the nuisance when you dey constitute for Social media?? See en at some point, your audacity and arrogance go drive your sponsors then you’ll realize say, na sense them take dey do things!!"

Iyabo Ojo slams Verydarkman for demanding DNA test on Mohbad's son

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo cleared the air over the demand for a DNA test on late singer Mohbad's son, Liam.

During an Instagram live with music producer Samklef, the actress affirmed that nobody has the right to request a DNA test except the police feel it is necessary.

She added that Mohbad's parents are also in the position to demand a DNA test, and as investigations are going on to unravel the cause of the late singer's death, a DNA test is not important.

Source: Legit.ng