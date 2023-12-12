Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has dug up an old video of President Bola Tinubu when he was Lagos state governor in 1999.

In the video, the former governor was inaugurating the popular Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), and he made a stern comment against going against the law in the state.

In the video, the former governor said:

"Lagos Is Lagos. It Is Not a Jungle. You Either Obey Our Law Or Go To Your Jungle."

Some Nigerians have taken to the post's comment section and expressed mixed reactions to the post.

See their comments below:

Mubarak Haruna Lankas said Tinubu's statement was bold and direct, stating his stance on the rule of law. His comment reads:

"Bola Tinubu's statement is quite bold and direct! It seems he's making a strong statement about the importance of law and order in Lagos. I'm curious to know more about the context of this statement. Was there a specific incident that prompted this response, or was he simply expressing his vision for the city?

"In any case, I think it's important for all cities to have clear laws and expectations for residents so everyone can live in harmony."

Aderemi Oladiti prayed for the former governor. He said:

"God bless this man every day of his life. Lagos is home, not a jungle."

Enilowo made a subtle comment about the video. He said:

"I thought they said Ragos was developed by developers and FG in the days of FCT

"But this is Bola launching KAI and insisting we must live like humans; this was when the night buses started bringing them with slippers and nylon bags."

Dave Yomi posited that:

"Yes o. They rather obey the law of Lagos State or go back to their jungles."

Hussein revealed that his ADC then was now the Oniru of Iruland. He wrote:

"Standing behind him was Oba Wasiu Omogbolahan, the present Oniru of Iru, Victoria Island. His ADC at the time."

See the video here:

