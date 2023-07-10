It is a new dawn for a generation of creatives, comics, skit makers, lifestyle influencers, technopreneurs, and content creators as they finally get a platform dedicated to celebrating their arts and brilliance with the emergence of the TrendUpp awards.

On Sunday, July 9, Legit.ng was there live to witness the third edition of the TrendUp Awards, and it was quite an outing as Dotts Media outdid itself.

Mr Macaroni, according to the 2023 TrendUpp awards, is the biggest influencer in Nigeria. Photo credit: @mrmacaroni@mrfunny1_@taaooma

The show was hosted by energy queen, dancer and skit maker Kie Kie and as ever, she had the audience fully engaged.

The award show was graced by several of the content-creating industry mainstays, with the likes of Sabinus, Brainjotter, Sydney the Towel Guy, Mr Macaroni, Layi Wasabi, Soft Made It, Jenni Frank, Taaooma, Daniel Regha and many more.

It was quite a cast, as many of Biggie's graduates were also there to hold their own with the likes of Sheggz, Phyna, Liquorose, Sir Dee, Doyin, Neo Akpofure, Beauty, Sandra, Boma, Jaypaul, Jaypee, all came through.

Meanwhile, some stalwarts of Nollywood, like Funsho Adeola and Toyin Abraham, were all at the event to support the burgeoning award show and the growth of a distinct but related industry to theirs.

Legit.ng got to speak with the popular relationship counsellor and matchmaker Lege Miamii about his nomination. He also said about transitioning from being an actor to content creation.

He said:

"I have been doing matching long before I started my singles show online. But it's been great since I started the show, and its growth is almost unquantifiable. It is nice getting nominated; I sincerely hope I win the car that is up for grabs, or should I say I am going home with it."

We also spoke with female skit maker Soso, who was nominated in two categories; she said:

"It is lovely to have an event like this dedicated to celebrating our craft and what we put our blood and sweat into. I am in a very tough category I don't think I would win but if I do by all means I will carry the award home."

I love supporting young people and being me doing what I do best - Toyin Abraham

Ace filmmaker Toyin Abraham was among the few Nollywood faces at the award show. Earlier in the day, before attending the event, she noted that she was looking forward to meeting controversial Twitter critic Daniel Regha at the event.

She also noted that she would like Daniel to tell her to her face things he would want her to improve about her movie Ijakumo.

Amidst a mob of media persons and journalists, Toyin had this to say about the TrendUpp awards;

"I will always support young people and a platform like this. I am glad something like this exists to celebrate content creators."

Fast-rising skit maker Layi Wasabi got one of the biggest cheers of the night when he was announced as the winner of the category of Emerging Force of the Content Creating industry.

Mr Macaroni, according to TrendUpp Awards, is the content creator that commands the most influence across the Nigerian social media space. Debo got to go home with the biggest price of the night, a Mikano CHANGAN CS35 SUV.

1. The Force of Influence - Mr Macaroni (winner)

2. Force of Virality - Lege Miamii (winner)

3. Emerging Force - Layi Wasabi (winner)

4. The Emerging force of Online Sensation - Phyna (winner)

5. The Force of Tech Content - Kagantech (winner)

6. The Force of TikTok - Soft Made It (winner)

7. The Force of Lfestyle - This Thing Called Fashion (winner)

8. The Force of YouTube - Brainjotter (winner)

9. The Force of Social Good - Seyi Oluyole (winner)

10. The Force of Twitter - Ben Hundeyin (winner)

11. The Force of Creative Art - I am Itom (winner)

12. The Force of Food Content - Opeyemi Famakin (winner)

13. The Force of Wellness - Aproko Doctor (winner)

14. The Force of Instagram - Sheggz (winner)

15. The Force of Comedy - Taaooma (winner)

Source: Legit.ng