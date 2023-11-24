Kizz Daniel's bodyguard was recently spotted with popular billionaire, Chibuike Orogwu, also known as Baby Oku

This unexpected shift in Atobiloye's responsibilities sparked speculations about his loyalty to Kizz Daniel

Fans eagerly await clarification on whether Atobiloye has parted ways with the singer or is simply expanding his protective services

In a surprising turn of events, Kelvin "Power" Atobiloye, renowned for his unwavering protection of Nigerian musician Kizz Daniel, has taken a new responsibility as the bodyguard of billionaire philanthropist, Chibuike Orogwu, popularly known as Baby Oku.

A video shared on the X app by @Nwaadaz showed Baby Oku alongside his team, including Atobiloye, who was dressed in his customary security attire.

Kizz Daniel's bouncer seen with billionaire at airport Photo credit: @nwaadaz/TikTok.

Source: Twitter

Kizz Daniel bouncer's new role as Baby Oku's protector confuses netizens

Atobiloye diligently accompanied the business magnate throughout the event, leaving fans intrigued about this unexpected partnership.

The sight of Atobiloye, Kizz Daniel's trusted bouncer, guarding someone other than the singer has triggered a flurry of reactions among fans.

Speculations about Atobiloye's loyalty and professional status flooded online platforms, with many questioning whether he has parted ways with the "Buga" hitmaker.

Reactions trail video of Kizz Daniel's bouncer guarding Igbo billionaire

The unexpected shift in Abitiloye's duties has left fans eagerly awaiting clarification on the nature of his relationship with Kizz Daniel and whether he has ventured into new protective territories.

Balatic said:

“That boy now na freelance bouncer.”

@itsneme reacted:

“They have snattched Kizz Bouncer.”

@EditiPeter commented:

“This bouncer is cashing out.”

@OlatayoA reacted:

“God has already blessed that bouncer beyond imagination. May God pick my file, too.”

@Kotosiafaze said:

“He definitely have studied and understood how show biz works for him to have haired this bouncer, now offering houses for our brother and sisters, more grease to his elbow, I still advocate we start looking back home.”

@swagnito said:

“If not for hunger and unemployment, that guy wouldn't be following people around as a bouncer.”

See the post below:

Kizz Daniel's macho bodyguard steps out in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that videos of Kizz Daniel's bodyguard flexing his muscles at the gym have set social media buzzing with excitement. A series of videos trending online showcased his impressive physique, drawing admiration from netizens across various platforms.

The footage has garnered significant attention, leaving users in awe of his muscular stature. In one of the viral videos, Kizz Daniel's bodyguard was seen surrounded by a crowd of enthusiastic fans at the gym.

People rushed to take pictures with the muscular protector, eager to capture a moment with the celebrity's trusted guardian. The sight of the crowd gathering around him highlighted the impact he had on both Kizz Daniel's fans and fitness enthusiasts alike.

Source: Legit.ng