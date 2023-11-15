Layi Wasabi, in a trending video on social media, has opened up on how he came about the lawyer character he plays in many of his skits

The skit maker revealed he studied law in school and also served at the Ministry of Justice in Ibadan, which was part of what helped build his online character

Layi Wasabi's latest revelation has stirred reactions from netizens as many applauded him for the new dynamic he brought to skit-making

Skit maker Layi Wasabi, whose real name is Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola, has won a number of fans to himself with his unique online content.

Layi Wasabi, known to act as a lawyer and play with words in many of his skits in an interview with Cool FM, shared how he came about the character.

Layi Wasabi revealed he served at the Ministry of Justice in Ibadan. Credit: @layiwasabi

Source: Instagram

The funny man in a video revealed he studied law in school and had his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) service year at the Ministry of Justice in Ibadan, Oyo state.

He revealed he had his internship in Osogbo, Osun state, which brought him closer to the court premises.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his words:

"There were a lot of lawyers hanging around the court premises. My comedic material was from observation and I assumed what their day to day life look like."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to Layi Wasabi's interview

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

healthertainer:

"And he is still practicing law in entertainment. Love eet."

makeoverbyteju:

"Effortlessly the best in Nigeria right now., no sexualising content just natural."

naijafoodieuk:

"I always felt that he studied law in school, the originality is top notch."

vandutanko:

"After eating the cake you have turned into High Justice."

royal_natural_hair:

"Education is key, it will make you do things differently."

zinny_oluwa:

"Omo Bro you are practicing ooooo just that your own na via comedy. E still better some people wey no dey practice."

Video of Layi Wasabi joining My G Challenge

Legit.ng also reported that Layi Wasabi jumped on Kizz Daniel's viral My G challenge.

Kizz Daniel stirred funny reactions after putting up Layi's entry for the challenge on social media time.

In the video, the skit maker flaunted his asset, including his oversized Pradoff Myself suit, which he claimed cost $2500 (N2m).

Source: Legit.ng